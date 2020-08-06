‘Gigantic fraud’ Trump sparks outrage by claiming Biden is ‘against the Bible’

In an interview with Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera on Thursday, President Donald Trump claimed that former Vice President Joe Biden, a lifelong Catholic, is “against the Bible” — a comment that stunned even Rivera.

The comment from Trump — who was infamously unable to name a single verse from the Bible — drew outrage from social media.

That’s incorrect. Biden isn’t “against the Bible,” nor are people around Biden “against the Bible.” If by this he means Biden doesn’t order peaceful protesters gassed and beaten so that he can pose with a Bible, then yes, sure. — Chuck Graef (@chuckgraef) August 6, 2020

THIS guy is lecturing someone about the Bible? pic.twitter.com/aFBJuOKcih — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) August 6, 2020

Voters everywhere: “… How could he possibly know that?” Common sense: “He can’t. He doesn’t even know what his own advisers and staff are thinking.”https://t.co/CUixgPGn8B — Monty Hamilton’s Battery Boa (@MontyBoa99) August 6, 2020

There are dozens of pictures of Biden in church attending service and praying. The only such picture of Trump is him holding the Bible as a prop after he gassed peaceful protestors to prove how tough he is. — The Resistance (@ResistTrump045) August 6, 2020

Yeah… Biden gets his ashes every year for shits and giggles. pic.twitter.com/Q01dEdAZ0s — !! (@OMG_PONIES) August 6, 2020

The poster child for the seven deadly sins says somebody *else* is “against the bible”? LOL. — David M. Russell (@pragmaticNYC) August 6, 2020

Trump just makes shit up and gets away with it as long as people let him. If EVERYONE who interviewed him pushed back on his lies then he’d not only be exposed as a charlatan but reduced to utter impotence as a human being. — David Dodson (@) (@davaldod) August 6, 2020

Trump just likes to rattle off his favorites: Crime, Immigration, 2nd Amendment, Bible, Obamacare. He knows nothing about any of them, they’re his original Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV. — Jon Blumenfeld (@jblumenfeld100) August 6, 2020

He couldn’t even read from the Ivanka purse Bible when he attacked peacefully assembled protesters for a photo op.

But ok. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 6, 2020

Biden knows which end of it goes up, Donald. — Magnetic Shirts (@MagShirts) August 6, 2020

The thrice married, Epstein partying, sexual assault bragging, philandering, Two Corinthians guy, who shook a Bible that wasn’t his in front of a church he doesn’t go to, is a real man of God. Believe me. pic.twitter.com/PAaMVf0qeA — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 6, 2020

“Against the Bible.” I get the sense that Trump congratulates himself every time for remembering that Christians are for the Bible so this is a word he can use to speak their language. A little wine, a little cracker, a little Bible…what else could there be worth knowing? — Dusty Broadway (@remissive) August 6, 2020

Let’s have them play Bible Jeopardy. Best ratings ever. — Carrie La Seur (@claseur) August 6, 2020

I hope Biden asks Trump to cite a bible passage that’s meaningful for him during the debate…and doesn’t allow him to sidestep by claiming it’s “very personal.” Trump is a gigantic fraud. — Cathy A. (@catmandu13) August 6, 2020