‘Gigantic fraud’ Trump sparks outrage by claiming Biden is ‘against the Bible’

Published

5 mins ago

on

In an interview with Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera on Thursday, President Donald Trump claimed that former Vice President Joe Biden, a lifelong Catholic, is “against the Bible” — a comment that stunned even Rivera.

The comment from Trump — who was infamously unable to name a single verse from the Bible — drew outrage from social media.

Breaking Banner

2020 Election

