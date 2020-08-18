Giuliani tried to attack Biden by reading a book on mental disorders — and it did not go well for him
Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani posted a photo on Twitter on Tuesday showing him reading a copy of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, DSM 5.
“Currently doing research on a major exposé. This will completely shake the 2020 Presidential election,” Giuliani posted. “Stay tuned.”
Giuliani was quickly roasted for his Twitter post, here’s some of what people were saying:
Is that your autobiography?
— YS (@NYinLA2121) August 18, 2020
The first step is admitting you have a problem. Proud of you, Rudy.
— Justin W. (@JustinWWaldrop) August 18, 2020
Congrats on your efforts to become more self-aware, Mr. Giuliani.
— T.N. Clear (@ThermoNewClear) August 18, 2020
Is it different in the original Ukrainian?
— Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) August 18, 2020
self-diagnosing?
— jerry king (@DharmaBumKing) August 18, 2020
LOL – researching all of Donny's mental illnesses? Don't bother. ,@MaryLTrump already beat you to it!!
— MA_Native (@MA_NativeCTNY) August 18, 2020
Ouch!
— Mayrabella 👩💻✌🌻♍🗣 (@mayrabella101) August 18, 2020
I'm assuming those are Lev Parnas' arms holding the book up for you…
— Markus T (@dforthandbview) August 18, 2020
Glad you're finally seeking help.
— Tim McDevitt (@TMcDevitt11) August 18, 2020
Sweetie Pie, I hate to tell you this, but many of us keep and read the DSM-5. That doesn't make people an instant expert on all mental illness or developmental disorders. Some of us are professionals that benefit from the use of DSM-5. Some, like you, are not. Not impressed.
— 🐞🐞🐞 Gypsy Girl 🐞🐞🐞 (@Gypsy_Grandma) August 18, 2020
Self-diagnosis is a bad idea dude. See a real doctor. #rudycolludy #gopcrimefamily
— WTAF🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@NotMyPrezEver1) August 18, 2020
Is that your autobiography?
— YS (@NYinLA2121) August 18, 2020
At least you're holding the book right side up.
— William Linde (@WELinde) August 18, 2020
You know before Rudy had his mental breakdown and embarked on a life of crime, he was already a pretty awful guy. https://t.co/PXSxfZWCtZ
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 18, 2020
It's not a how-to guide https://t.co/3OpCzEu6n2
— MagicalAuthoritiesHat (@Popehat) August 18, 2020
When you slide a comic book inside of a novel during silent reading time in 2nd grade https://t.co/xbocvGAsXm
— Virtual Bubble Justo (((Day 161) Beat LA) Spinal) (@JuMosq) August 18, 2020
If he announces that he's concluded Trump is a sociopath, that would certainly generate headlines. https://t.co/24BpH2eiGz
— Aaron Wiener (@aaronwiener) August 18, 2020
You're on page 345. They have a picture of you under Blithering Idiot Syndrome. try harder. FFS https://t.co/BUTrljr7o4
— Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) August 18, 2020
You're coming forward to explain what's wrong with your client? Awesome. https://t.co/2vlODrCjIa
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 18, 2020
Big ups to the intern who got him to turn the book right side up before they took the picture https://t.co/hn2HCOUsIi
— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) August 18, 2020
this is the natural conclusion to Trump's obsession with getting his name on things https://t.co/1n3XGuZcn7
— maura quint (@behindyourback) August 18, 2020
This post is a truly magical assembly of bonkers. https://t.co/vDJmsn6ctD
— johntdrake (@johntdrake) August 18, 2020
this is such a self-own its *chef's kiss* https://t.co/48V77jZsNI
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 18, 2020
