Giuliani tried to attack Biden by reading a book on mental disorders — and it did not go well for him

Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani posted a photo on Twitter on Tuesday showing him reading a copy of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, DSM 5.

“Currently doing research on a major exposé. This will completely shake the 2020 Presidential election,” Giuliani posted. “Stay tuned.”

Giuliani was quickly roasted for his Twitter post, here’s some of what people were saying:

Is that your autobiography? — YS (@NYinLA2121) August 18, 2020

The first step is admitting you have a problem. Proud of you, Rudy. — Justin W. (@JustinWWaldrop) August 18, 2020

Congrats on your efforts to become more self-aware, Mr. Giuliani. — T.N. Clear (@ThermoNewClear) August 18, 2020

Is it different in the original Ukrainian? — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) August 18, 2020

self-diagnosing? — jerry king (@DharmaBumKing) August 18, 2020

LOL – researching all of Donny's mental illnesses? Don't bother. ,@MaryLTrump already beat you to it!! — MA_Native (@MA_NativeCTNY) August 18, 2020

I'm assuming those are Lev Parnas' arms holding the book up for you… — Markus T (@dforthandbview) August 18, 2020

Glad you're finally seeking help. — Tim McDevitt (@TMcDevitt11) August 18, 2020

Sweetie Pie, I hate to tell you this, but many of us keep and read the DSM-5. That doesn't make people an instant expert on all mental illness or developmental disorders. Some of us are professionals that benefit from the use of DSM-5. Some, like you, are not. Not impressed. — 🐞🐞🐞 Gypsy Girl 🐞🐞🐞 (@Gypsy_Grandma) August 18, 2020

At least you're holding the book right side up. — William Linde (@WELinde) August 18, 2020

You know before Rudy had his mental breakdown and embarked on a life of crime, he was already a pretty awful guy. https://t.co/PXSxfZWCtZ — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 18, 2020

When you slide a comic book inside of a novel during silent reading time in 2nd grade https://t.co/xbocvGAsXm — Virtual Bubble Justo (((Day 161) Beat LA) Spinal) (@JuMosq) August 18, 2020

If he announces that he's concluded Trump is a sociopath, that would certainly generate headlines. https://t.co/24BpH2eiGz — Aaron Wiener (@aaronwiener) August 18, 2020

You're on page 345. They have a picture of you under Blithering Idiot Syndrome. try harder. FFS https://t.co/BUTrljr7o4 — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) August 18, 2020

You're coming forward to explain what's wrong with your client? Awesome. https://t.co/2vlODrCjIa — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 18, 2020

Big ups to the intern who got him to turn the book right side up before they took the picture https://t.co/hn2HCOUsIi — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) August 18, 2020

this is the natural conclusion to Trump's obsession with getting his name on things https://t.co/1n3XGuZcn7 — maura quint (@behindyourback) August 18, 2020

This post is a truly magical assembly of bonkers. https://t.co/vDJmsn6ctD — johntdrake (@johntdrake) August 18, 2020