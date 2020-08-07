Quantcast
GOP lawmakers ‘don’t want to carry Trump’s water’ anymore as COVID relief talks sputter: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

Although many Republican lawmakers are still wary of crossing President Donald Trump, many of them are no longer quite so eager to be seen as his staunch defenders.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the president has shown “little interest” in twisting Republicans’ arms on passing a new economic relief package during the COVID-19 pandemic that so far has killed more than 160,000 Americans.

GOP strategist Alex Conant tells the Los Angeles Times that Trump isn’t doing more to push his party because his influence among them has fallen significantly.

“He does not have much political capital to spend,” he explained. “Congressional Republicans don’t want to cross Trump, but they also don’t want to carry his water.”

David Gergen, who has served as a counselor to both Republican and Democratic presidents, tells the LA Times that Trump’s ability to bend Congress to his will appears lower than it’s ever been.

“He has lost a great deal of his personal power,” he said. “He still has his constitutional powers, and, if anything, he’s pushing more against the limits of those. But he’s lost the ability to rally people behind him and there’s no one thing he can do as president to turn this around.”


How the NRA’s new legal woes will cripple GOP candidates in November

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

It was announced this week that the New York attorney general is filing a suit against the National Rifle Association over fraud and saying that they must close down. It's a case that was part of an 18-month investigation that revealed the gun lobbying group is "fraught with fraud and abuse." Now, the NRA is faced with trying to convince the public that they're still relevant.

Bloomberg reported Friday that the lavish spending on clothing for the group's CEO, internal disputes, and questions about foreign donations are all crashing together just in time for the 2020 election. After spending millions to elect President Donald Trump, the NRA now struggles with its credibility.

Trump’s new ad campaign falsely paints him as an anti-war peacenik

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

The Trump campaign is launching a new ad blitz that tries to paint a picture of President Trump as some sort of anti-war peacenik. But as Gizmodo's Matt Novak points out, the ad also mentions that Trump likes to dabble in targeted assassinations.

"In fact, those assassinations are central to Trump’s idea of 'peace,' and in many ways, Trump’s entire foreign policy stance seems to be a 21st century version of President Eisenhower’s covert actions in Iran, Cuba, and Guatemala," Novak writes.

The ads, which feature phrases like “Make Peace Not War” and “Support Peace” in 1960s-style hippie lettering, look like a "10-year-old kid trying to do a school art project about the 1960s," according to Novak.

House Democrats have authority to enforce subpoena against ex-White House counsel Don McGahn: Appeals court

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

A circuit court has upheld a House subpoena for testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn.

The District of Columbia Circuit Court found that the House Judiciary Committee has the authority to enforce the subpoena as part of the legislative branch's oversight duties.

The ruling finds that House Democrats have the standing to bring a lawsuit against McGahn to enforce their subpoena, which could trigger a White House petition to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It's not clear when the former White House attorney would be compelled to testify about claims in special counsel Robert Mueller's report, among other subjects.

