GOP lawmakers fear ‘political suicide’ if they turn on Trump for bungling the COVID-19 crisis: report
Senate Republicans face a sticky predicament in trying to keep their jobs and their majority.
President Donald Trump’s unpopularity threatens Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s grip on the Senate, and he’s signaled to endangered senators to keep their distance from the White House — but that carries other political risks, reported USA Today.
“If they do that, it will be suicide for the Republicans,” said former top congressional aide John Feehery. “If you are seen as turning your back on the president, a Trump voter will turn their back on you and you will lose the election.”
Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the second-ranking GOP senator, tested the waters by contradicting the president’s claims about mail-in voting and fraud, and Trump seemed annoyed when the South Dakota Republican questioned his ability to hold a nomination acceptance speech from the White House.
“John Thune did, right?” Trump said. “The Republican John Thune? Well, okay.”
A Republican media consultant recommends that GOP senators try to split the difference by muting their criticism of the president while touting their own record.
“What I would call regular Republicans, Trump-only voters who are marginal and don’t turn out very often, and mostly suburban swing voters who tend to be right-of-center on policy but not always crazy about the president’s methods,” said Brad Todd, the GOP consultant.
But Democrats will make sure to link GOP senators with the president every chance they get.
“Republican incumbents are at risk because of their own toxic records in Washington, and refusing to hold the president accountable is another example of that failure,” said Stewart Boss, spokesman for the Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee. “Their glowing praise for Trump’s inept response to this public health and economic crisis shows they aren’t listening to voters and are unwilling to be independent voices for their states.”
2020 Election
Black voters see Trump as a ‘threat’ — and that’s partly why Biden isn’t hurt by gaffes: political scientist
Former Vice President Joe Biden made yet another of his trademark gaffes this week when he said that, "unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things."
Biden quickly apologized for his remarks, although that didn't stop President Donald Trump from pouncing to declare that Black voters would feel so insulted by the former vice president that they wouldn't vote for him in November.
Christina Greer, a professor of political at Fordham University, writes in The Daily Beast that Trump is assuredly wrong about this prediction, although she says that doesn't let Biden off the hook entirely.
2020 Election
Trump off for long weekend of $250,000 per person fundraisers – and one at Don Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Hamptons home
President Donald Trump is on a long four-day weekend of campaign fundraisers, despite his Ohio trip yesterday to a Whirlpool factory being an "official" White House event. The president is expected to raise $15 million by Sunday.
Thursday night after raking in $5 million at a re-election campaign fundraiser, Trump returned not to the White House but to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is expected to stay through Sunday.
The Trump and Biden campaigns are now close in cash on hand, even though the president had been hauling in far more funds until June, when Biden beat him by $10 million.
2020 Election
Trump needs a ‘Hail Mary’ because his culture war campaign strategy is a flop: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is unlikely to get a boost in the polls over the NRA facing dissolution due to a civil suit over fraud and self-dealing because culture war issues are not resonating with voters in 2020.
As conservative pollster Frank Luntz put it: "America has changed."
In the past, hot button topics like the NRA and gun control would result in greater voter turnout for Republicans, but with the economy reeling and the Trump administration bungling the coronavirus pandemic which has led to over 160,000 deaths in the U.S., those issues have taken a backseat with voters.