GOP officials panicked after ‘contentious’ Trump phone call with one of the Republican Party’s top donors: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump may have alienated one of the Republican Party’s top donors last week after complaining to Las Vegas businessman Sheldon Adelson that he didn’t think that billionaire was doing enough to bolster his faltering re-election campaign.
That phone call — described as “contentious” — has Republican Party officials panicked that the Adelson may hold back million-dollar contributions to the party in an election year where GOP candidates are already struggling to hang onto their seats.
According to the report, Trump “connected by phone last week with Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson — perhaps the only person in the party who can cut a nine-figure check to aid his reelection — the phone call unexpectedly turned contentious.”
Politico goes on to note that Adelson wanted to talk about the latest round of coronavirus aid being negotiated in Congress, but the president turned the conversation to his re-election prospects and the need for more support.
According to one insider who was privy to the call, “it was apparent the president had no idea how much Adelson, who’s donated tens of millions of dollars to pro-Trump efforts over the years, had helped him. Adelson chose not to come back at Trump.”
Word of the turn the call took has shaken up high-ranking Republican officials who have previously been able to count on major contributions from the billionaire, with Politico reporting, “They rushed to smooth things over with him, but the damage may have been done.”
“The president needs the money. With less than three months until the election, he is overwhelmed by a flood of liberal super PAC spending that his party has failed to match. Since this spring, outside groups supporting Joe Biden have outspent their pro-Trump counterparts nearly 3-to-1, an influx that’s helped to erase the president’s longstanding financial advantage,” the report notes. “Now, Republican leaders are pleading to billionaires for help. Trump advisers are pining for new outside groups to form, and the White House is growing anxious to see what Adelson, who has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into Republican super PACs over the past decade, will do.”
According to Dan Eberhart, a Republican donor, the possible loss of big donations from the likes of Adelson could not have come at a worse time.
“We are getting clobbered,” he explained. “The left-leaning super PACs are bringing a lot more air support to team Biden than the ones on the right are bringing to team Trump, unfortunately.”
Intel officials altered finding Russia wants Trump to win in 2020 to spare themselves from the president’s anger: report
According to an extensive investigation into a National Intelligence Estimate complied by various U.S. intelligence agencies last July, the New York Times is reporting that a key "finding" indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin is highly interested in keeping Donald Trump in the Oval Office past 2020 was omitted by officials fearing the president's wrath.
Under a headline, "Unwanted Truths: Inside Trump's Battles with U.S. Intelligences Agencies," the Times notes that the N.I.E. report was intended to document Russia’s efforts to meddle in both the 2020 presidential election as well as the one slated for 2024.
GOP donors abandoning Trump over fears his re-election campaign is doomed: report
On Saturday, Politico reported that Republican donors are starting to give up on President Donald Trump, viewing his re-election campaign as a lost cause.
"Recent national polls show Trump trailing Biden by anywhere from 3 to 10 percentage points, with swing states like Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania increasingly up for grabs," reported Nancy Cook. "Some Republican donors and outside groups are even focusing their attention away from the White House to holding on to the Republican majority in the Senate, according to three Republicans close to the White House. Several Trump allies acknowledge if the election was held today, Trump would likely lose."
Along with everything else, Donald Trump’s a total pig
Can we put aside for the moment Trump's corruption, ignorance, incompetence, arrogance, racism, stupidity, criminality, greed and buffoonery, and just deal with the fact that he's a pig? You know what I'm talking about. Look at one of the photographs of Trump and his wife Melania alongside their good friends Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and you've got the whole thing in a proverbial nutshell. I mean, do you have any photographs of yourself with a convicted sex offender and someone accused of procurement in a child sex ring?This article first appeared in Salon.