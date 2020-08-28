GOP Senate candidate praised his family business at RNC — despite tax liens in multiple states
Companies owned by Michigan Republican Senate candidate John James have a history with tax liens in multiple states, while another got tax breaks for jobs it did not create, the Detroit Metro Times reports.
This article originally appeared at Salon.
James has worked at James Group International, which was founded by his father, since 2012 as its director of operations, and became its president in 2014. The company owns subsidiaries like Renaissance Global Logistics and Magnolia Automotive Services.
James became CEO of the company in 2015, the year of the jobs creation deadline. In February 2016, the MEDC warned that the company had 90 days to meet the condition or have its tax status revoked. The company sought an extension until the end of 2017, citing the auto industry’s struggles. But the MEDC said in a 2017 memo that the company “failed to create one-hundred eight (108) new jobs by December 31, 2015 as required per the agreement.”
Crain’s Detroit later reported that the company failed to create a single job in Michigan during James’ tenure between 2012 and 2017.
The report appears to contradict claims made by James during his previous unsuccessful 2018 Senate bid.
“Send a job creator to Washington who understands that working-Michiganders are looking for a fair hand up, not a free handout,” he tweeted in 2017.
The campaign did not comment on the report.
Renaissance Global Logistics later received a Paycheck Protection Program loan worth between $1 million and $2 million, despite James’ vilifying government “handouts” on the campaign trail.
“We believe at West Point that you don’t lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do, which is why I’ve gotten President Trump’s endorsement,” he told Fox News in 2018. “I’ve never taken a handout a day in my life.”