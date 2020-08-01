Quantcast
GOP senator slams Black Lives Matter in interview with host linked to white supremacists

2 hours ago

On Saturday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) appeared on a far-right show to trash the Black Lives Matter movement to Jack Posobiec, a pro-Trump online activist who has been accused of ties to white supremacists.

“The interview aired on One America News Network on Thursday and Loeffler promoted it heavily on her Facebook and Twitter accounts Friday, tagging the controversial host,” reported Tia Mitchell and Chris Joyner. “‘I joined @JackPosobiec on @OANN to discuss why I had to call out the BLM political organization — and why the woke mob is trying to cancel me,’ she wrote in one tweet. ‘WATCH the full interview here.'”

During the five-minute interview, Loeffler complained about support for Black Lives Matter in the WNBA. She is the co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, and has clashed with her players over the issue, with some calling on her to resign.

“Jewish groups and media observers pointed out that Posobiec promotes conspiracy theories and once associated with white supremacists including Richard Spencer, who organized the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. Posobiec has been criticized in the past for posting anti-Semitic tweets, including tweets that included the numbers 14 and 88, codes used by neo-Nazis,” said the report. “White supremacist David Lane, who died in prison, is known for promoting the ’14 words’ racist slogan: ‘We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.’ The number 88 is code among neo-Nazis for Heil Hitler. (H is the eighth letter in the alphabet.)”

According to the report, Loeffler has declined to say whether she was aware of Posobiec’s past.

Loeffler, who was appointed to a vacant seat by Gov. Brian Kemp at the start of the year, is struggling to be elected to a full term, with a strong challenge from pro-Trump Rep. Doug Collins, and several Democrats including Rev. Raphael Warnock of MLK’s former church, also vying for the role. The top two candidates from both parties will advance from the “jungle primary” if nobody gets a majority.


