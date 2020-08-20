Quantcast
GOP senator: Trump’s inability to stand up to conspiracy theories could cost our party everything

Published

1 min ago

on

Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

In his most recent press conference, President Donald Trump was given the explicit opportunity to disavow the QAnon conspiracy theory, and refused. Even after being told by a reporter that QAnon supporters believe he is undertaking a secret operation to save the world from a ring of Satanic flesh-eating pedophiles, Trump said, “Is that supposed to be a bad thing? … If I can save the world from problems, I’ll do it.”

On Thursday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) sharply pushed back, warning that Trump’s wink to conspiracy theorists is recklessly irresponsible — and could spell electoral doom for the Republican Party.


Feds charge ex-Trump official Steve Bannon with criminal fraud in crowd-funded border wall campaign

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Former Trump White House political strategist Steve Bannon has been charged with criminal fraud for his role in a crowd-funded campaign to build President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Thursday that Bannon and several other leaders of the ‘We Build The Wall’ online fundraising campaign have been indicted for defrauding "hundreds of thousands" of donors.

"As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction," said acting SDNY U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. "While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle."

Fox News staffers ‘feel trapped in Trump’s cult’ — and even Hannity fears the president is ‘crazy’: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

An explosive new report published in Vanity Fair claims that many staffers at Fox News feel they're "trapped" in a "cult" surrounding President Donald Trump -- and even Fox host Sean Hannity worries about the president's mental state.

The report, which was written by CNN's Brian Stelter, documents how Trump frequently talks with Hannity, who serves as an informal adviser and political strategist.

However, Trump's erratic behavior has proven at times too taxing for Hannity, who has been one of the president's most reliable defenders for the past four years.

Ohio officials tear into Trump’s ‘despicable’ Goodyear boycott: ‘You’re coming to destroy the American economy’

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

After President Donald Trump's call to boycott Goodyear tires over their policy limiting the wearing of political apparel by employees at work, officials in Akron, Ohio, where the company is based, were quick to hit back, according to KHOU 11.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan replied directly to the president, condemning his statement and using a GIF of Ohio native LeBron James.

First, you came to destroy American decency. Next, you came to destroy American institutions. Now you're coming to destroy the American economy and heartland jobs. Luckily you seem to fail at everything you do. pic.twitter.com/zzVJ9X0ap4

