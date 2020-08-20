GOP senator: Trump’s inability to stand up to conspiracy theories could cost our party everything

In his most recent press conference, President Donald Trump was given the explicit opportunity to disavow the QAnon conspiracy theory, and refused. Even after being told by a reporter that QAnon supporters believe he is undertaking a secret operation to save the world from a ring of Satanic flesh-eating pedophiles, Trump said, “Is that supposed to be a bad thing? … If I can save the world from problems, I’ll do it.”

On Thursday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) sharply pushed back, warning that Trump’s wink to conspiracy theorists is recklessly irresponsible — and could spell electoral doom for the Republican Party.