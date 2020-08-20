GOP senator: Trump’s inability to stand up to conspiracy theories could cost our party everything
In his most recent press conference, President Donald Trump was given the explicit opportunity to disavow the QAnon conspiracy theory, and refused. Even after being told by a reporter that QAnon supporters believe he is undertaking a secret operation to save the world from a ring of Satanic flesh-eating pedophiles, Trump said, “Is that supposed to be a bad thing? … If I can save the world from problems, I’ll do it.”
On Thursday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) sharply pushed back, warning that Trump’s wink to conspiracy theorists is recklessly irresponsible — and could spell electoral doom for the Republican Party.
@BenSasse on Trump's remarks on Q-Anon yesterday:
“Q-Anon is nuts — and real leaders call conspiracy theories conspiracy theories. If Democrats take the Senate, blow up the filibuster, and pack the Supreme Court – garbage like this will be a big part of why they won.”
