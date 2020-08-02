GOP spokesperson walks back plan to bar press from Trump’s convention coronation

A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee was forced on Sunday to walk back a Saturday statement by another individual that the press would be excluded from Donald Trump’s renomination in Jacksonville.

On Saturday the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported a convention spokesperson stated all activities related to the Aug. 24 renomination would be closed to reporters “given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state.”

On Sunday the Washington Post reported that statement in no longer operative.

“Two RNC officials insisted Sunday that they are still working through the logistics and press coverage options,” the Post reported before quoting one spokesperson stating, “We are still working through logistics and press coverage options.”

The Saturday announcement was greeted with both dismay by members of the press corp and surprise that Donald Trump — never one to shy away from press coverage — would allow a media blackout.

The Post went onto note that this is just one more controversy attached to the Republican National Coinvention which was pulled from North Carolina and moved to Florida despite COVID-19 concerns, only to see events surrounding the quadrennial event massively reduced due to the pandemic.