GOP spokesperson walks back plan to bar press from Trump’s convention coronation
A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee was forced on Sunday to walk back a Saturday statement by another individual that the press would be excluded from Donald Trump’s renomination in Jacksonville.
On Saturday the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported a convention spokesperson stated all activities related to the Aug. 24 renomination would be closed to reporters “given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state.”
On Sunday the Washington Post reported that statement in no longer operative.
“Two RNC officials insisted Sunday that they are still working through the logistics and press coverage options,” the Post reported before quoting one spokesperson stating, “We are still working through logistics and press coverage options.”
The Saturday announcement was greeted with both dismay by members of the press corp and surprise that Donald Trump — never one to shy away from press coverage — would allow a media blackout.
The Post went onto note that this is just one more controversy attached to the Republican National Coinvention which was pulled from North Carolina and moved to Florida despite COVID-19 concerns, only to see events surrounding the quadrennial event massively reduced due to the pandemic.
2020 Election
Republican lawmakers’ embrace of ‘blithering idiot’ Trump will cripple their party for years: GOP consultant
In a column for USA Today, longtime Republican campaign consultant Stuart Stevens admonished GOP lawmakers for standing by silently while a desperate Donald Trump has turned to outright racism to save his re-election bid, saying the president's words will haunt the party for years.
Pointing out that he has worked in five presidential campaign over the years, Stevens -- who is a Never-Trumper who works with the Lincoln Project -- said the type of campaign the president is running now won't work in a rapidly changing country.
Donald Trump is doomed — and he knows it
Donald Trump is doomed, and he knows it — in the limited, animalistic way he ever knows anything. His electoral prospects are dwindling toward the mathematical vanishing point, and his historical legacy is now sealed. There is no possible future in which he will not be remembered as the most catastrophically corrupt and incompetent U.S. president of the past 100 years, and quite possibly ever. If it's any consolation to him, the damage he has done is enormous, and as Paul Rosenberg explored for Salon this weekend, it may never be undone.This article first appeared in Salon.
‘Time is running out’: Trump advisers push for more debates as ‘best chance’ to save election
In a report from Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller of the Associated Press, aides to Donald Trump admit that time is running out to salvage the president's re-election bid and that they may have to bank on the president's performance in the debates with former Vice President Joe Biden to turn things around.
With less than one hundred days to go before November's election, the report notes that early voting starts soon which is is not good for a president with high disapproval numbers due to a crippled economy and an ongoing coronavirus health crisis.