GOPer Johnson spins conspiracy theory Democrats are behind complaints about mail slowdown

In what were supposed to be his concluding comments after all the senators spoke during a hearing with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee Chair Ron Johnson (R-WI) claimed there was an orchestrated campaign by Democrats to make the Post Office look worse than it is.

Thanking the controversial Donald Trump appointee for “subjecting” himself to oversight in the form of questions from the bi-partisan panel of senators by Zoom, Johnson then used his time to undermine many of the complaints the lawmakers had just made.

“As I stated, there’s no doubt there have been some unusual delays, COVID, some operational changes,” Johnson remarked. “As I check with our constituent service folks, what they are also finding is the high volume of calls concerning postal complaints, the vast majority seemed very highly scripted, like this could be a very well organized effort which doesn’t surprise me in the slightest.”

“There are fund-raising emails from Senate candidates, the democratic Senatorial committee dating back as far as April complaining about this postal issue,” he continued. “I have no doubt the Democrats are ginning up these issues and problems up into something it’s not. A very false narrative, as I said, designed to extract a political advantage.”

‘Mr. Postmaster General, I’m very sorry that you are on the targeting end of this political hit piece.” he added.

Watch below:

Ron Johnson wraps up the DeJoy hearing by pushing conspiracy theories pic.twitter.com/KshWuNYFSg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2020