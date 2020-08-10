GOP’s Ron Johnson subpoenas FBI director in latest attempt to dig up dirt on Russia investigation

On Monday, Politico reported that Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI), as part of his investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, has issued a subpoena for FBI Director Christopher Wray.
“The subpoena, which POLITICO reviewed, demands documents but not testimony,” reported Betsy Woodruff Swan. “Specifically, it asks for ‘all documents related to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation’ — the FBI’s counterintelligence probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. That probe scrutinized Americans close to then-candidate Trump for their links to Kremlin officials. Mueller took over the probe in May 2017.”
“Johnson also released a lengthy letter detailing the origins of his probe and criticizing the reaction it has garnered from media reports and Democrats,” continued the report. “Democrats, Johnson wrote, ‘have initiated a coordinated disinformation campaign and effort to personally attack’ himself and Finance Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), whose office has worked with.”
Johnson’s probe, launched to validate partisan claims from President Donald Trump and his allies that the FBI abused its power in pursuing his possible ties to Russia, has drawn concern not just from Democrats but from Republicans worried it will backfire. The investigation has hit some snags, with the CIA refusing to brief senators on the matter.
