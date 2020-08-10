Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP’s Ron Johnson subpoenas FBI director in latest attempt to dig up dirt on Russia investigation

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, Politico reported that Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI), as part of his investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, has issued a subpoena for FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“The subpoena, which POLITICO reviewed, demands documents but not testimony,” reported Betsy Woodruff Swan. “Specifically, it asks for ‘all documents related to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation’ — the FBI’s counterintelligence probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. That probe scrutinized Americans close to then-candidate Trump for their links to Kremlin officials. Mueller took over the probe in May 2017.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Johnson also released a lengthy letter detailing the origins of his probe and criticizing the reaction it has garnered from media reports and Democrats,” continued the report. “Democrats, Johnson wrote, ‘have initiated a coordinated disinformation campaign and effort to personally attack’ himself and Finance Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), whose office has worked with.”

Johnson’s probe, launched to validate partisan claims from President Donald Trump and his allies that the FBI abused its power in pursuing his possible ties to Russia, has drawn concern not just from Democrats but from Republicans worried it will backfire. The investigation has hit some snags, with the CIA refusing to brief senators on the matter.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

What was a mini-recession has turned into stalled economic recovery: economists

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

It was announced this spring that a recession began in February just as the coronavirus crisis was beginning to take down communities. But according to some economists, recovery from that recession has been slowed.

Bloomberg News reported Monday that unemployment numbers combined with high-frequency indicators of economic activity revealed things aren't going well.

"Payrolls remain 13 million below pre-pandemic levels and the number of people out of work for 15 weeks or longer more than doubled from the prior month, to 8 million," said the report. "The labor-force participation rate fell for the first time in three months and the number of people discouraged by job prospects hit a five-year high."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Innocent bystander’ dies after being stabbed by Michigan state employee amid mask dispute

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

A Michigan man died from stab wounds suffered last month during a violent dispute over face coverings.

John Duncan III had remained in critical condition until his death Saturday, following an argument July 14 with a man who refused to wear a mask inside Quality Dairy in Lansing, reported the Lansing State Journal.

The 77-year-old Duncan was stabbed early that morning by 43-year-old Sean Ruis, of Grand Ledge, after an employee confronted him for refusing to follow a mandate imposed the day before by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requiring masks inside all businesses in the state.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump asks judge to block NYC grand jury from seeing tax filings after Supreme Court strikes down immunity

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

Attorneys for President Donald Trump this week asked a Manhattan federal judge not to allow a New York grand jury to review his financial information.

According to Bloomberg, Trump's attorneys made the request on behalf of the president on Monday.

Prosecutors for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. have hinted that the president is being investigated for hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and other possible fraud.

Continue Reading
 
 