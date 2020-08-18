Gretchen Whitmer mouths expletive in ‘hot mic’ moment before DNC convention speech
LANSING, Mich. — Social media was buzzing Monday over an apparent “hot mic” moment in which Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mouthed an expletive just prior to her live speech to the Democratic National Convention. Whitmer’s comments were not picked up on network TV broadcasts, but apparently were heard on a livestream feed. “It’s not just Shark Week, it’s Shark Week, mother—–,” Whitmer is heard saying with a smile, to laughter from those in the room, as she waits to go live from a Lansing union hall, according to a video clip posted on Twitter by the online newsletter The Recount. “I have learn…
2020 Election
Arizona GOP mocked for urging state Republicans to vote by mail as Trump rages against mail-in ballots
For months, President Donald Trump has railed against mail-in voting and made the baseless claim that it encourages voter fraud. But the Arizona Republican Party, according to Arizona Republic opinion columnist E.J. Montini, has been “sending out mailers asking Republicans here to vote by mail.”
“Trump has proclaimed that mail-in ballots are rife with fraud, and he is attempting to dismantle the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to handle ballots in November,” Montini explains in his column. “On the other hand, he has requested a mail-in ballot for himself and his wife…. (And) he — by way of the state GOP — is urging Arizona Republicans to vote by mail. What’s a GOP voter to do?”
Trump’s postmaster general is ‘suspending’ policies that slowed mail ‘until after the election is concluded’
Trump-appointed postmaster general Louis DeJoy said on Tuesday that he is "suspending" recent policies that he has enacted that have slowed down mail delivery throughout the United States.
According to NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett, DeJoy said that he did not want to give any appearance of impropriety by slowing down mail delivery weeks ahead of an election that is expected to see a record number of mail-in ballots.
"To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy said.
Trump ‘hit a buzzsaw’ when he attacked popular Michigan governor — now he’s paying the price: Biden pollster
A pollster working for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump made a major miscalculation when he attacked popular Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
In an interview with Politico, Biden pollster John Anzalone said that Trump has been struggling in the crucial swing state of Michigan in recent weeks, in part because he has been getting into public feuds with Whitmer, who has earned high marks in the state for her efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.