Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware to see Joe Biden in potential veepstakes meeting: AP
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the first potential running mate known to have had a meeting with former Vice President Joe Biden, the Associated Press reported Friday evening.
Whitmer is reportedly one of the leading candidates to join presumptive Democratic Party nominee Biden’s ticket.
Other potential running mates include Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL), Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-MN).
Breaking: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware last weekend to meet with Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's first known in-person session with a potential running mate as he nears decision. She visited Biden Sunday, 2 high-ranking Mich. Ds tell @AP
— David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) August 8, 2020
2020 Election
Top US counter intelligence official formally announces Russia working to attack Biden, helping Trump win re-election
The top counterintelligence official in the United States government has just released an official statement saying the Intelligence Community is actively working to help President Donald Trump get re-elected.
"We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia 'establishment.' This is consistent with Moscow’s public criticism of him when he was Vice President for his role in the Obama Administration’s policies on Ukraine and its support for the anti-Putin opposition inside Russia," states National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director William Evanina.
2020 Election
Leading demand for IG probe, Elizabeth Warren accuses Trump and new Postmaster General of ‘sabotaging’ postal service
"They are delaying Social Security checks and other mail and potentially disenfranchising millions of voters."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other top Democrats on Friday demanded that the U.S. Postal Service inspector general launch an investigation into recent operational changes implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that threaten the timely delivery of mail-in ballots and "the well-being of millions of Americans."
2020 Election
‘Complete and total BS’: Trump admin statement on foreign election interference was immediately panned
The Trump administration released a statement on threats to the 2020 election on Friday afternoon.
"Ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections, foreign states will continue to use covert and overt influence measures in their attempts to sway U.S. voters’ preferences and perspectives, shift U.S. policies, increase discord in the United States, and undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process. They may also seek to compromise our election infrastructure for a range of possible purposes, such as interfering with the voting process, stealing sensitive data, or calling into question the validity of the election results," NCSC Director William Evanina wrote.