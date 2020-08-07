Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware to see Joe Biden in potential veepstakes meeting: AP

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the first potential running mate known to have had a meeting with former Vice President Joe Biden, the Associated Press reported Friday evening.

Whitmer is reportedly one of the leading candidates to join presumptive Democratic Party nominee Biden’s ticket.

Other potential running mates include Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL), Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-MN).

