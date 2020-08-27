Quantcast
Connect with us

Gun-loving Republican arrested for choking his pregnant girlfriend during violent rampage

Published

44 mins ago

on

State Rep. Robert Forsythe (Facebook)

A New Hampshire state representative was accused of brutally attacking his pregnant girlfriend during a domestic assault.

Republican Rep. Robert Forsythe, who’s facing re-election in November and has focused almost entirely on gun rights in previous campaigns, was charged with one felony count of second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence in the June 28 attack in Boscawen, reported the Concord Monitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police found the 38-year-old Forsythe “very intoxicated” outside a home about 1:20 a.m. while responding to a domestic violence report, and the officer recognized the GOP lawmaker from previous encounters.

Forsythe told the officer he had been raped, and police spoke with a woman inside the home who said she had invited him over to sober up.

The woman noticed a knife in Forsythe’s waistband, and she claims he told her he was carrying the weapon “because it made her scared.”

She discussed her pregnancy with Forsythe and told him the baby could be his, the woman told police, and she said they then began to “fool around” until he “freaked out” and attacked her.

The woman told police Forsythe kneed her in the back, grabbed her by the arms and then choked her, but she managed to grab the knife and escape.

ADVERTISEMENT

She called 911 from outside as Forsythe raged inside her home, but she ran back into the house after he came outside to confront her, police said.

The woman locked the door behind him, but she said he kicked his way back inside before police arrived.

Officers said Forsythe resisted arrest and tried to flee, but police placed him in handcuffs and got him into a cruiser, where he continued kicking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu called on Forsythe to resign after the incident was reported, while House Republican Leader Dick Hinch denounced the attack but stopped short of calling on the lawmaker to resign.

“Rep. Forsythe is the only person who can put pen to paper, and sign a resignation letter,” Hinch said. “The people of Boscawen have the right to ask him to resign if they believe he can no longer represent them. They also have the ability to vote for alternative candidates, including write-ins, if they believe they no longer want Rep. Forsythe to represent them in Concord.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

New Lincoln Project ad contrasts Trump’s crudeness with Biden’s decency

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden hasn't made it a secret that he once suffered from a debilitating stutter. While he still fights it to this day, one major way he gives back is by staying in contact with children who suffer from the same affliction.

In a new ad from the GOP-led group, the Lincoln Project, Biden is shown talking to one of those young people and encouraging him that he's smart and he can overcome the struggle.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and his staff has taken a different path.

https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1207876248896200705

“Donald Trump lacks even a modicum of courtesy, humility, and respect,” said Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen in a release. “In Joe Biden, we have the opportunity to elect someone with an abundance of those characteristics, but who is also a sharp, effective, and focused leader. America needs and deserves a president that actually represents her people.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gun-loving Republican arrested for choking his pregnant girlfriend during violent rampage

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

A New Hampshire state representative was accused of brutally attacking his pregnant girlfriend during a domestic assault.

Republican Rep. Robert Forsythe, who's facing re-election in November and has focused almost entirely on gun rights in previous campaigns, was charged with one felony count of second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence in the June 28 attack in Boscawen, reported the Concord Monitor.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican has no regrets about promoting conspiracy theory about reptile-human hybrids harvesting children

Published

50 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

A Republican state lawmaker in the state of Washington says she has no regrets about promoting conspiracy theories involving reptile-human hybrids who harvest and sexually abuse children.

Inlander reports that Graham wrote months earlier on Facebook about a "growing business" that is catered toward people who have an "appetite to have sex with children as young as infants."

She then linked to a post written by a conspiracy theory blogger who claimed that "a significant portion" of missing children "end up in sex dungeons to be exploited and repeatedly raped by... demons."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image