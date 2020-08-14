Here are 7 movies to celebrate Bill Murray’s 70th birthday
Bill Murray broke free from his “Saturday Night Live” connection more successfully than anyone else on that long-running comedy show.You could argue on behalf of Tina Fey, whose producing and Broadway credits (“Mean Girls”) have made her an entertainment juggernaut, or Eddie Murphy, the biggest movie star of the ’80s and still a force. But both still work in modes that spring from their sketch-comedy origins. That’s not the case with Murray, who broke through in movie smashes such as “Stripes,” “Ghostbusters” and “Caddyshack.” It took Murray a while to break out of that shticky mold, but he st…
Breaking Banner
Maskless Alex Jones shouts coronavirus conspiracies through a bullhorn at young park workers
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine will be free for Americans: officials
If a COVID-19 vaccine is proven effective, the US will ensure it's distributed for free to all Americans, officials said Thursday, underscoring there will be no shortcuts on safety.
"We are not at all reducing the regulatory rigor with which we will evaluate and hopefully approve vaccines," Paul Mango, a senior health department official, told reporters.
Washington has invested more than $10 billion in six vaccine projects and signed contracts guaranteeing the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses should they be approved following clinical trials.
The vaccine doses themselves will be paid for by the government.
Irish women saved clinging to lobster pot after 15 hours at sea
Two cousins who were blown out to sea paddle boarding off Ireland's west coast were found clinging to a buoy on a lobster pot after a 15-hour ordeal, media reports said.
The Irish Coast Guard said the women aged 17 and 23 were rescued on Thursday after being reported missing the previous evening, prompting an overnight air and sea search of Galway Bay.
They survived heavy rain and strong winds without wetsuits, although they were wearing buoyancy aids, Barry Heskin from the RNLI lifeboat service told public broadcaster RTE.
A local fisherman eventually tracked down the pair 27 kilometers (17 miles) from where they were last seen, having set off with his 18-year-old son to find them, RTE reported.