Here’s how Trump created a ‘significant threat’ to his re-election by failing on coronavirus stimulus
Politico on Monday reported on how Donald Trump may have imperiled his 2020 presidential campaign by failing to reach a deal with Congress on the next round of stimulus.
“After a spring and summer bolstered by cash infusions from the federal government of more than $3 trillion, the U.S. economy may have to sink or swim this fall with a relative trickle of support — presenting a significant threat to President Donald Trump’s standing as he heads into a compressed reelection campaign already trailing in the polls,” Politico’s Ben White reported.
“Negotiations on another large fiscal aid package remained stalled on Monday, and people close to the talks held no hope of any movement this week — perhaps even for the rest of the month. And economists mostly say Trump’s executive actions announced on Saturday would have limited impact, even if they manage to survive potential legal and operational challenges,” the report explained.
Politico noted that households, small businesses and local governments are all running out of money.
“All of this means that absent a fresh breakthrough on another stimulus bill, an economy that cratered by historic proportions in the first half of the year amid the Covid-19 epidemic will have to continue to snap back without much federal help, at least beyond the easy-money policies put in place by the Federal Reserve,” Politico explained. “If no deal is reached and with questions looming over Trump’s executive actions, the economy may wind up without more fiscal support just as the recovery from the depths of the Covid-19 collapse appears to be flagging.”
“We are increasingly concerned that this best-they-can do stimulus from the White House will never make it to the execution stage and the economy will be left to sink or swim on its own.”
Why we could be screwed without more real stimulus. By me. https://t.co/jttSv5D1Kb
— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) August 11, 2020
Nevada GOP blasted for allowing ‘dangerous lies’ by the Trump campaign about the state’s elections
Republicans were harshly criticized by veteran Nevada reporter Jon Ralson for telling "dangerous lies" about the state's upcoming 2020 election.
Ralston, the editor of The Nevada Independent, noted a tweet by former GOP Attorney General Adam Laxalt.
"Mail in voting is to voting what a take home exam is to a proctored one! And if you have a million dollar winning lottery ticket would you mail it in to claim the prize? Or would you hand carry it? Why would we treat the sacred right to vote with any more laxity?" Laxalt asked. "Secure our vote!"
100 prominent black men urge Biden to pick woman of color for VP
Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs led more than 100 prominent African-American men Monday in penning an open letter urging presidential candidate Joe Biden to choose a woman of color as his running mate.
The presumptive Democratic nominee is expected to announce his vice presidential pick in the coming days, ahead of next week's Democratic National Convention.
The group, including radio host Charlamagne Tha God and faith leaders like Reverend William Barber, warned that failing to choose a woman of color would cost Biden the election against President Donald Trump.
"For too long black women have been asked to do everything from rally the troops to risk their lives for the Democratic Party with no acknowledgment, no respect, no visibility, and certainly not enough support," they wrote.
Conservative Trump critic warns we may be ‘naively drifting toward a political cataclysm’
Between the coronavirus pandemic, the George Floyd protests, a brutal economic downturn and what promises to be an increasingly ugly presidential election, 2020 will go down in history as a year of frayed nerves. Conservative journalist Charlie Sykes, in an article for The Bulwark, lays out some reasons why tension and anxiety are likely to grow worse and worse as Election Day draws closer.
“It is August 10, 2020, and I can’t remember the last time I wore long pants,” Sykes confesses. “I haven’t shaved in days, spend much of my time talking to my dogs, and have no idea what the next three months will bring. There are 85 days until the election, and then another 78 days until Inauguration Day — for a total of 163 days that will test all of us in ways we can’t predict.”