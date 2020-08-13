Quantcast
Here’s how Trump’s predecessors set the stage for his grotesque power grab

Published

46 mins ago

on

- Commentary

The core of American democracy — the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches — is under assault like never before. The biggest transgressor by far is President Donald Trump. His assertion Saturday that he could use executive orders to provide tens of billions of dollars to unemployed Americans and could suspend collection of payroll taxes without legislative approval is a stunning and unprecedented assertion of dictatorial powers.But Trump’s two predecessors set the stage for this grotesque overreach with their own progressively worse overreaches. And Supr…

Rick Wilson: Only ‘conspiracy-crazed Boomer rubes’ will support the GOP now — here’s why

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Conservative political strategist Rick Wilson has written a scathing obituary for his one-time party in which he predicts that embracing QAnon will become the new litmus test for Republican candidates.

Writing in The Daily Beast, Wilson begins by discussing the victory of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conspiracy theory-spouting candidate in Georgia who appears destined to be the first follower of QAnon to be elected to Congress.

Back to the Future: A damning timeline of Trump’s history of promising a health care plan that never comes

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Ever since he was a presidential candidate, President Donald Trump has been promising the American people a “terrific,” “phenomenal” and “fantastic” new health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

But, in the 3½ years since he set up shop in the Oval Office, he has yet to deliver.

In his early days on the campaign trail, circa 2015, he said on CNN he would repeal Obamacare and replace it with “something terrific,” and on Sean Hannity’s radio show he said the replacement would be “something great.” Fast-forward to 2020. Trump has promised an Obamacare replacement plan five times so far this year. And the plan is always said to be just a few weeks away.

Dying young: The health care workers in their 20s killed by COVID-19

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Jasmine Obra believed that if it wasn’t for her brother Joshua, she wouldn’t exist. When 7-year-old Josh realized that his parents weren’t going to live forever, he asked for a sibling so he would never be alone.

By spring 2020, at ages 29 and 21, Josh and Jasmine shared a condo in Anaheim, California, not far from Disneyland, which they both loved.

Both worked at a 147-bed locked nursing facility that specialized in caring for elderly people with cognitive issues such as Alzheimer’s, where Jasmine, a nursing student, was mentored by Josh, a registered nurse.

