Here’s how Trump’s predecessors set the stage for his grotesque power grab
The core of American democracy — the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches — is under assault like never before. The biggest transgressor by far is President Donald Trump. His assertion Saturday that he could use executive orders to provide tens of billions of dollars to unemployed Americans and could suspend collection of payroll taxes without legislative approval is a stunning and unprecedented assertion of dictatorial powers.But Trump’s two predecessors set the stage for this grotesque overreach with their own progressively worse overreaches. And Supr…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Comments: