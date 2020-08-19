‘He’s a lowlife!’ Trump rants about his own former DHS official who endorsed Biden this week

President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again spouted off on his own former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, who made headlines earlier this week when he announced he was supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang asked the president and acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf what they made of former Trump DHS official Miles Taylor and his accusations that the president would frequently make unhinged demands that would have been illegal to carry out.

Trump responded by falsely claiming that he “never met him, I never heard of him,” despite the fact that there is a photograph of the two men standing together while smiling with their thumbs up in the Oval Office.

The president then attacked Taylor personally, despite seconds before claiming he had never met him.

“He left a year and a half ago, all of a sudden he’s badmouthing us!” the president fumed. “The reason is the Democrats, or somebody, got to him and said, ‘How would you like to speak,’ or whatever. He’s a lowlife! Anybody who does that is a lowlife!”

Trump then proceeded to call his opponents “bad people” and “sick people.”

Watch the video below.

During a briefing on the border wall I asked @DHS_Wolf about Taylor. The President also weighed in, calling him a “low life”. Watch here: https://t.co/Q9BDh0Tf1M pic.twitter.com/vNfqyDwZdc — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) August 19, 2020