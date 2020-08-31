‘He’s talking cray cray’: Trump panned for speech accusing Biden and Democrats of causing violence

At Monday’s press briefing, President Donald Trump spent several minutes attacking Joe Biden and “Democrat-run cities,” complaining about the former vice president’s speech, accusing Democrats of using “mob” tactics to achieve their agenda, and saying they would even “let the Boston Bomber” vote in elections.

Commenters on social media were flabbergasted at the president’s monologue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump begins his August 31 press briefing with some casual xenophobia pic.twitter.com/9GdeF7wK6T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2020

Trump’s sounding very Grumpy McSlurrish today — Rep Tilian (@TilianRep) August 31, 2020

I vacationed in Portland 2 and a half months ago and had a blast — Marty Smith (@MattSwift1977) August 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As someone who lives here, I can say it’s a lie *and* really annoying how he keeps misrepresenting this city as a propaganda tool. — Caitlin Murray (@caitlinmurr) August 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Trump looks up from the prepared text to ad-lib. "The Joe Biden… party…" instead of "Democrats." — Bryan Alexander (@BryanAlexander) August 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a wonder Trump doesn't just walk around in a circle, as he is completely blind to anything on the right — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) August 31, 2020

The president is now on television saying that the “violent rioters” (opposed to the other kind) and Joe Biden have the same agenda. Says Joe and the rioters are on the same side. Very low energy, he must be pretty depressed about today’s numbers and Joe’s speech. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s taking cray cray now — Jim (@jumbojim9) August 31, 2020

Trump is attacking Biden on using "mob" tactics, which is a level of projection my brain is having trouble computing. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

My God what the hell is he talking about Mafia, Boston bomber being able to Vote? — Trumps got to go😄 (@COATES246) August 31, 2020

as Biden strongly denounces violence, Trump speaks up for Rittenhouse and caravan of his supporters who drove to Portland and fired paintballs/pepper spray at protestors — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT