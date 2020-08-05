Historian who predicted Trump’s upset 2016 win now says he’s going to crash and burn in 2020
Allan Lichtman, a political historian who teaches at American University in Washington, D.C., became famous for correctly predicting President Donald Trump’s upset win four years ago.
But in a new interview with The New York Times, Lichtman makes the case that Trump appears very unlikely to win a second term as the country has been racked for months by the coronavirus pandemic, high unemployment, and civil unrest.
Lichtman goes through multiple factors that he says are “keys” to predicting outcomes of presidential races, including the fact that Trump’s party lost the House of Representatives in 2018, the economy has entered into a recession, and there has been “considerable” social unrest over the past three months.
While the president does have some things going in his favor, including the avoidance of major foreign policy disasters and having an opponent who is not particularly charismatic, Lichtman argues that those aren’t enough to outweigh the other hurdles the president is facing.
“The keys predict that Trump will lose the White House,” he said.
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Historian who predicted Trump’s upset 2016 win now says he’s going to crash and burn in 2020
Allan Lichtman, a political historian who teaches at American University in Washington, D.C., became famous for correctly predicting President Donald Trump's upset win four years ago.
But in a new interview with The New York Times, Lichtman makes the case that Trump appears very unlikely to win a second term as the country has been racked for months by the coronavirus pandemic, high unemployment, and civil unrest.
2020 Election
Here’s why Trump just suddenly changed his tune on mail-in voting
President Donald Trump and his allies have been waging a disinformation campaign about mail-in voting, aggressively trying to delegitimize the practice that has a history in the United States dating back to the Civil War. The plan, as I've argued, seems to be to lay the groundwork for challenging mail-in votes or stopping them from being counted if it looks like he's ahead with in-person ballots on Election Day.
But on Tuesday afternoon, the president suddenly changed his tune on the matter in one key state: Florida. He sent the following tweet:
2020 Election
Republicans have a clear favorite for Biden’s running mate
Republicans are hoping Joe Biden picks Susan Rice as his running mate, because there's already a built-in wealth of Fox News programming against her.
President Barack Obama's former national security adviser has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories on the conservative network, so viewers are primed to fear and loathe her, reported Politico.
“I can’t think of anyone that is more polarizing who would fire up the base than Susan Rice,” said former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, now a Fox News commentator. “They know her, and they don’t like her.”