Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Honestly, I think Trump wants to lose’: Bedminster press conference panned as campaign ‘self-sabotage’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump made lots of promises at a Friday evening press conference, but did not take any action.

The president made the comments from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, where he arrived on Thursday for an extended weekend.

He held the press conference while allowing members of his private club to serve as an audience for his speech, which was announced by the White House but frequently veered into partisan electoral politics. Members were seen without masks and not social distancing, potentially in violation of New Jersey regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s comments came after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin “did not make any progress” in negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Here’s some of what people were saying about his press conference:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Honestly, I think Trump wants to lose’: Bedminster press conference panned as campaign ‘self-sabotage’

Published

1 min ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump made lots of promises at a Friday evening press conference, but did not take any action.

The president made the comments from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, where he arrived on Thursday for an extended weekend.

He held the press conference while allowing members of his private club to serve as an audience for his speech, which was announced by the White House but frequently veered into partisan electoral politics. Members were seen without masks and not social distancing, potentially in violation of New Jersey regulations.

Trump's comments came after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin "did not make any progress" in negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Bedminster members cheer when Trump praises them for refusing to social distance

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Donald Trump received loud applause from the members at his private club who had gathered as an audience for his presidential address.

Trump was asked why the audience at Bedminster Golf Club was not social distancing, with many seen without maks.

The leader of the free world replied that the event -- officially announced by the White House -- was a political rally and a peaceful protest.

The audience cheered his comments, as he complained about fake news.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Joy Reid rips Trump’s event at Bedminister Golf Club: ‘This is not a press conference’

Published

51 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

The president announced a press conference at his Trump National Golf Club Bedminister on Friday night.

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid has shocked to learn Trump was allowing members of his private golf club to watch the press conference.

.@joyannreid: "Did you just say members of (Trump's) country club ... are assembling to play the audience so he can have a cheering audience for this press conference?"@JonLemire: "Joy, that is what it appears."#TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/JxRxuQt9RA

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image