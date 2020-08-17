Quantcast
Connect with us

House Dems schedule Saturday vote for bill to fund and protect the Post Office

Published

1 min ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Screen cap).

House Democrats are coming back to Washington D.C. to pass emergency legislation aimed at funding and protecting the United States Postal Service leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Via Politico reporter Jake Sherman, the House leadership sent out a notice that it has scheduled a vote for Saturday, August 22nd for “legislation related to the United States Postal Service.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the House official went on recess earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called members back over the weekend amid reports that President Donald Trump’s postmaster general is enacting policies that are causing significant disruptions to service in the weeks leading up to the election.

However, any bill that passes would also have to be taken up by the Senate to get to the president’s desk, and so far Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has shown no indication that he wants to reconvene after sending members on recess last week.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Activism

‘Nasty Mexican dog’: White woman caught on video verbally attacking Latino man

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

A white woman was caught on video verbally attacking a Latino man who was out for a walk.

The incident was said to have occurred in California's Bay Area. Video was shared on social media.

"My boyfriend was walking to his car when he witnessed a woman in his neighborhood yelling racial slurs at a Latino man walking his dog," the Twitter user explained. "My [boyfriend] called her to stop and proceeded to walk to his car. She was waiting for him up the hill and started to attack him verbally."

"Nasty Mexican dog," the woman can be heard shouting in the video.

"God bless you," the man filming the incident replies.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump rants about fixing the post office — then walks off as reporter asks about removal of sorting machines

Published

41 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's Monday morning "chopper talk" before leaving for a campaign rally, revealed that the president thinks he's "fixing" the USPS by removing sorting machines that have slowed down the mail.

"We want to make sure that the post office runs properly, and it hasn't run properly for many years," said Trump. "Probably 50 years it's run very badly. We want to make sure that the post office runs properly and doesn't lose billions of dollars. Somebody said it lost $78 billion over a relatively short period of time. that's over the years. $78 billion. You can't have that, no."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Disgraced ex-governor will headline ‘intimate’ fundraiser to ‘celebrate’ Trump’s RNC acceptance speech

Published

59 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

'How to End Corruption in Illinois'

Convicted felon and disgraced former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich will headline a fundraiser next week to "celebrate" President Donald Trump's RNC nomination the night of his acceptance speech. Trump commuted Blagojevich's sentence in February.

"An Evening With Rod Blagojevich," reads the ad for the fundraiser for Republican state Senate candidate Tom McCullagh. Supporters can buy sponsorships starting at $1000.

"Following Gov. Blagojevich's recent commutation by President Trump," the candidate's campaign says on Facebook, "Mccullagh is welcoming him to the table to give us an inside look to help understand the depths of the Madigan machine and how to end corruption in Illinois."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image