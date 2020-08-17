House Dems schedule Saturday vote for bill to fund and protect the Post Office

House Democrats are coming back to Washington D.C. to pass emergency legislation aimed at funding and protecting the United States Postal Service leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Via Politico reporter Jake Sherman, the House leadership sent out a notice that it has scheduled a vote for Saturday, August 22nd for “legislation related to the United States Postal Service.”

Although the House official went on recess earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called members back over the weekend amid reports that President Donald Trump’s postmaster general is enacting policies that are causing significant disruptions to service in the weeks leading up to the election.

However, any bill that passes would also have to be taken up by the Senate to get to the president’s desk, and so far Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has shown no indication that he wants to reconvene after sending members on recess last week.