‘This hits home to the American people’: Reporter says Trump’s Post Office attack was a massive blunder

President Donald Trump’s attacks on the United States Postal Service ahead of the 2020 election could backfire massively, according to Time Magazine political reporter Molly Ball.

Appearing on CNN Monday, Ball said that even many conservative voters won’t be happy to see their mail service disrupted ahead of the 2020 presidential election, regardless of how they feel about the president’s claims about mail-in voting.

Because of this, she said, Democrats feel they can go on the offensive.

“I think the Democrats sense that they have the politics on their side on this, and the way you see Republicans behaving backs that up,” she said. “The Postal Service is a tremendously popular institution, and it’s something that touches literally every American where they live. People like getting the mail, people notice when the mail doesn’t come on any particular day, especially when so many of us are stuck at home.”

Ball said that while Democrats impeached Trump for trying to solicit foreign interference from the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, she believed Democrats would be on even stronger footing in defending an institution that has such a major impact on people’s lives.

“This is something that hits home to the American people in a much more accessible way,” she said. “This is something people can relate to much more urgently.”