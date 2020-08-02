How Texas tracks the virus’ toll
AUSTIN, Texas — The death toll from the coronavirus in Texas came into sharper focus this past week, as health officials added several hundred more fatalities to a tally that now exceeds 6,000.The jump came as the Texas Department of State Health Services shifted to death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death, as a data source, instead of local health reports. State officials said the move provides a more accurate picture of the human toll of the disease.But the lag time in receiving death certificates — up to 10 days after a person dies — offers a delayed account of the number o…
COVID-19
A new generation of COVID-19 tests may be Florida’s best shot at containing virus spread
Florida’s coronavirus summer has felt like deja vu for public health experts worried about a testing system once again unable to keep up with surging cases and demand.Like the rest of the country, the Sunshine State has relied on commercial labs to perform ever-increasing numbers of labor intensive molecular tests to detect COVID-19. An early summer wave of people seeking the tests created a bottleneck of results with up to two-week delays across the state.That forced the Florida Division of Emergency Management to pivot to new providers and less sensitive tests earlier this month, reducing wa... (more…)
COVID-19
Baseball is in crisis mode as more MLB players and staff test positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO — Seems like just yesterday Anthony Rizzo was providing hand sanitizer at first base for Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia.It was a Rockwellian moment for the restart of the 2020 baseball season, giving viewers reason to smile and briefly put the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic on hold.“We’re playing in unusual circumstances,” Rizzo said afterward, admitting he was just trying to bring some fun back after the lengthy shutdown.But only eight days later, baseball already was in crisis mode.The latest news out of Milwaukee — four more positive coronavirus tests in the Cardinals organizat... (more…)
Breaking Banner
‘Kindergarten-level logic’: Trump slammed for repeating false claim about rise in Covid cases across the US
President Donald Trump on Saturday took to Twitter after a game of golf to proclaim the ongoing rise in Covid-19 cases around the U.S. is due to increased testing around the country and not, as health experts have repeatedly explained, because the disease is continuing to spiral out of control around the nation.
"This continued Kindergarten-level logic is why we lead the world in Covid cases and deaths," tweeted Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) in response to Trump's latest salvo blaming testing for the increase in cases.