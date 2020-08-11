Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I wouldn’t take it’: Ex-Trump official pours cold water on Russia’s purported COVID ‘vaccine’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former Trump FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Tuesday poured cold water on the Russian government’s announcement that it had developed the world’s first vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Appearing on CNBC, Gottlieb warned that Russia’s process for developing the purported vaccine is highly questionable, and he expressed skepticism that it’s as effective as Russian President Vladimir Putin claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wouldn’t take it, certainly not outside a clinical trial right now,” he said. “It appears that it’s only been tested in several hundred patients at most… it’s not a true-blue vaccine, in terms of the technical complexity that goes into manufacturing a vaccine.”

After the interview, Gottlieb also posted on Twitter that he’s skeptical of Russia’s motives for announcing the vaccine due to its efforts to spread misinformation about the disease over the last several months.

“Russia was reported to be behind disinformation campaigns to sow doubts in U.S. about our Covid vaccines; and today’s news that they ‘approved’ a vaccine on the equivalent of phase-1 data may be another effort to stoke doubts or goad U.S. into forcing early action on our vaccines,” he wrote.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump claims ‘men are insulted’ because Biden might pick a Black woman vice president

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that "men are insulted" because presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to pick a Black woman as a running mate.

"He roped himself into a certain group of people," Trump told Fox Sports Radio, referring to Biden's vice presidential pick. "Some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it's fine."

He went on to insist that "people don’t vote for the Vice President.”

“In the end it doesn’t really matter," Trump said.

Trump in a radio interview on Biden's process for choosing VP suggests that he insulted men by limiting himself to a woman. He adds, "People don't vote for the vice president."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ted Cruz slammed for saying ‘magic money tree’ isn’t available to struggling families — weeks after voting for $740 billion Pentagon budget

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Sen. Ed Markey led the charge on Monday against his colleague, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, after the GOP lawmaker mocked the notion of providing robust financial assistance to Americans during the coronavirus pandemic as the nation faces a Great Depression-level unemployment crisis. 

Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, has been vocal in recent months about the need for the federal government to provide monthly direct payments to every adult in the U.S. for the duration of the pandemic, similar to assistance provided in other wealthy countries. 

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Experts: Trump’s denial of trusting Putin more than US intelligence ‘sure sounds more like a confirmation’

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump kicked off Tuesday by blasting John  Bolton, after numerous articles show his former National Security Advisor questioning the president's strange allegiance to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In one, Bolton says Trump's meeting with Putin in Helsinki was the incident that shocked him the most.

That was in 2018, when Trump stood next to the Russian President, told the world that Putin denied "meddling" in the U.S. election, and that Trump beloved Putin – over the U.S. intelligence community.

Continue Reading
 
 