Quantcast
Connect with us

If Trump can’t manage a pandemic, why is he still in charge of America’s nuclear arsenal?

Published

12 mins ago

on

Writing for POLITICO this Friday, John Harris says that President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is indicative of of lack of fitness for office, and people are overlooking the fact that he has the unilateral authority to launch a nuclear bomb.

“With a power that is like that of all presidents since Truman — but with a temper and temperament more volatile than any predecessor has put on public display — Trump could decide late this evening that missiles are a better way to make a point than Twitter and they would be flying without delay,” Harris writes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his memoir The Button, former Defense secretary under Bill Clinton, Bill Perry, writes that nuclear catastrophe was averted over the decades “more through good luck than good management.” Hopefully, Trump’s unpredictable temperament doesn’t end that run.

Read the full op-ed over at POLITICO.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Harry Reid warns of Trump’s mental state on CNN: ‘There’s something wrong with that man — he’s getting worse’

Published

1 min ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Former Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) on Friday warned that President Donald Trump's mental state appears to be "getting worse" amid his claims that former Vice President Joe Biden will somehow "hurt God."

In an interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar, Reid was asked what to make of Trump's claims that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee was "against God," despite being a lifelong Catholic.

"I think it's just so absolutely crazy," he said. "There's something wrong with that man. We keep -- I keep hoping that it will become more attuned with reality, but he's getting worse. Joe Biden's against God? That's kind of a stretch, I would think."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP lawmakers fear ‘political suicide’ if they turn on Trump for bungling the COVID-19 crisis: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Senate Republicans face a sticky predicament in trying to keep their jobs and their majority.

President Donald Trump's unpopularity threatens Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's grip on the Senate, and he's signaled to endangered senators to keep their distance from the White House -- but that carries other political risks, reported USA Today.

"If they do that, it will be suicide for the Republicans," said former top congressional aide John Feehery. "If you are seen as turning your back on the president, a Trump voter will turn their back on you and you will lose the election."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

If Trump can’t manage a pandemic, why is he still in charge of America’s nuclear arsenal?

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Writing for POLITICO this Friday, John Harris says that President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic is indicative of of lack of fitness for office, and people are overlooking the fact that he has the unilateral authority to launch a nuclear bomb.

"With a power that is like that of all presidents since Truman -- but with a temper and temperament more volatile than any predecessor has put on public display -- Trump could decide late this evening that missiles are a better way to make a point than Twitter and they would be flying without delay," Harris writes.

In his memoir The Button, former Defense secretary under Bill Clinton, Bill Perry, writes that nuclear catastrophe was averted over the decades “more through good luck than good management.” Hopefully, Trump's unpredictable temperament doesn't end that run.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image