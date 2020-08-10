If Trump loses two more states it’s ‘ballgame over’: AP reporter
Appearing on MSNBC’s ” Morning Joe,” Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire explained Donald Trump’s chances of being re-elected have reached the point where, if he loses the electoral votes of one more, he will be out of luck and out of office.
Speaking with co-host Joe Scarborough, Lemire was asked where Trump stands in the battleground states he so desperately needs.
“Both campaigns agree that there are six battleground states to decide this election: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida,” he began. “Now the president has to play defense and has had to spend resources and had to go the past week to places like Ohio, Texas — Georgia is another one where he has to play defense. We don’t see, outside of perhaps New Hampshire, a place where Democrats have to do the same now that the Trump campaign has ceded Michigan.”
“So they can afford to lose one more … they can lose Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, but they have to win the rest of them,” he added. “If they lose two the ball game is over, they can’t get 270 electoral votes. They are concerned about where they stand in some of the states. Arizona in particular has been a place of worry for the president’s team of late. That’s a state hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not a coincidence that the president had the governor of Arizona here at the White House for an event last week where he talked about things getting better, played up how the federal government has stepped up for Arizona that was with an eye towards November. They can’t win at all, and there’s no path to victory without Florida — they’re trailing there but feel reasonably confident about Florida and North Carolina too. but it’s the states: Pennsylvania and Wisconsin where they know they’re down and need to reverse fortunes as quickly.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Morning Joe busts Trump for trying to scam the public with a fake tax cut proposal
Taking up the executive orders signed by Donald Trump on Saturday, MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough pointed out a big loophole in the president's proposal for a tax cut, saying he is hiding the fact that voters will be on the hook for deferred taxes after the election.
After first pointing out the president's contempt for Americans struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled the economy.
"It was a huge, gigantic nothingburger when you look through the policies at the end," Scarborough began. "In fact, some of the policies he put forth are going to hurt people, hurt small business owners the most. Again I go back to the payroll tax cuts -- economists, Republicans, Democrats, everybody is opposing this.
2020 Election
Lawmakers demand removal of Postmaster General DeJoy over ‘nefarious’ efforts to ‘aid Trump re-election’
"He is working to dismantle a fundamental institution of our democracy. He needs to resign or be removed, now."
On the heels of a "Friday Night Massacre" at the U.S. Postal Service that deeply alarmed lawmakers, activists, and ordinary citizens nationwide, two House Democrats are demanding the immediate removal of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over his sweeping operational changes to the beloved government service that have slowed the delivery of essential packages and jeopardized mail-in voting.
2020 Election
Trump isn’t a king — he may be worse
With each passing day, it seems, the Trump administration seems intent on replaying the lead-up to the English Revolution.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Like King James I of England (aka James VI of Scotland), Trump believes that he, to quote James' tract of 1598, "The True Law of Free Monarchies," "is above the law," accountable only to God. He asserted in a July, 2019 speech that Article II of the Constitution means "I have to the right to do whatever I want as president." Like James' son, Charles I, who ruled England for 11 years without a parliament, Trump is increasingly governing through executive orders rather than making laws with the House and Senate.