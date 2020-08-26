‘I’m done’: Doctor unloads on CDC after the decision against testing for COVID-19

When the Center for Disease Control announced that they were changing their testing guidelines, questions began to swirl. As it turns out, the CDC was pressured “from the top down” to slow testing, just as President Donald Trump said at his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally.

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people. You’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please,'” Trump told the audience. He later said he was just “joking,” but it seems that policy has been implemented at the CDC.

It was something that infuriated Dr. Kavita Patel.

“Look, I try not to be salacious or emotional about this,” Dr. Patel began. “Put a fork in me, I’m done. This is ridiculous. This is now one in many sequences of events that we know of, Nicole. So, just briefly, as a reminder, the CDC just did a statement. If you are asymptomatic, in contact, close contact, with someone with COVID, you don’t need testing. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that will make numbers lower, decrease daily count of the coronavirus. So, you’re absolutely right. And in a press briefing today, we heard the CDC’s recommendations were heavily edited, heavily edited by Dr. Scott Atlas, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, among others. That’s unacceptable. Every American should be dramatically concerned about who has their best health and interests at heart.”

She went on to say that it’s something she’s never seen at any point in her government service.

“We’re all kind of mystified by it,” Dr. Patel continued. “So, it’s definitely something we’re all concerned about. I would say more than that. I do feel like the American public needs to ask questions. Ask what the data shows. Ask about what the data shows for a vaccine, and be inquisitive. This is the time to ask questions and demand transparency.”

It was also noted that the CDC’s move would hurt what insurance companies will and won’t pay for if people feel they need to be tested after being exposed to the virus but might not have symptoms.

