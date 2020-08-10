‘I’m very Republican but he’s starting to turn me away’: Trump’s antics have put Texas in play
According to a report from Reuters, Democrats are sinking more money into Texas in the belief that voters in the state have grown tired of Donald Trump and his faltering administration, making the Lone Star State’s 38 electoral votes ripe for the picking.
With Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) privately confiding Republicans are in trouble in Texas which is being wracked by the coronavirus pandemic, the report notes that “polls show Texans increasingly frustrated with President Donald Trump’s response amid a massive resurgence in coronavirus cases” before adding that the state is included in $280 million advertising blitz to be rolled out in the fall.
According to the RCP polling average, Biden is only two points behind the president which is giving Texas Democrats hope that a state that was thought to be a lock for Trump is reachable.
According to Rep. Filemon Vela (D-TX), “Because of the pandemic, the battleground has grown.”
Democrats optimism is borne out by some Republicans who expressed distaste for how the president has conducted himself over the past three and a half years — with a recent visit being a capper.
According to self-described “life-long Republican” Karen Perkins, 60, of Arlington, the president’s refusal to take the COVID-19 health crisis seriously has her questioning how she’ll vote.
“He just visited Texas, and he got off the plane without a mask,” she explained. “I’ve always said that I’m very, very Republican, but he’s starting to turn me away.”
Trump’s re-election prospects in Texas are also bumping up against demographic changes in the state.
According to Jessica Post, director of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, “It’s a perfect storm of demographic change and suburban change all at once,” with Reuters reporting, “The Democrats’ odds in 2020 rely on a confluence of factors. In addition to the suburban shift, the state’s Latino, Black and Asian populations – all of which vote heavily Democratic – have grown faster than the white population.”
You can read more here.
Eric Trump tells supporters to ‘mail in your ballot’ amid president’s relentless attacks on mail-in voting
First son Eric Trump encouraged supporters to vote by mail on Monday, even though President Donald Trump has continuously attacked the practice as a vehicle for purported "voter fraud."
As reported by WFTV's Christopher Heath, the president's middle son told supporters to "mail in your ballot" during a campaign bus stop in Florida, where he was joined by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.
Heath notes that Eric Trump's encouragement of mailing in ballots comes at a time when Florida Republicans have been "fretting" over the decline in the number of GOP voters who have stated their intentions to vote by mail.
Why aren’t journalists holding Trump and his allies accountable for their lies and distortions?
President Donald Trump has repeatedly described the mainstream press as “the enemy of the people” and claimed that reporters who fact-check him are promoting “fake news.” But Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin has argued that journalists need to be more diligent about fact-checking Trump’s lies and distortions, and in a column published on August 10, the Never Trump conservative cites CBS News’ Paula Reid and ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos as two examples of television journalists who recently gave the president or a close ally a well-needed fact-check.
Trump asks judge to block NYC grand jury from seeing tax filings after Supreme Court strikes down immunity
Attorneys for President Donald Trump this week asked a Manhattan federal judge not to allow a New York grand jury to review his financial information.
According to Bloomberg, Trump's attorneys made the request on behalf of the president on Monday.
Prosecutors for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. have hinted that the president is being investigated for hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and other possible fraud.