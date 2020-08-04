Quantcast
‘Incredible baby’ Trump shredded by CNN host for attacks on the late John Lewis

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan was still making waves on Tuesday morning, and CNN political director David Chalian called out the president for continuing to attack the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) less than one month after his passing.

During the interview, Swan asked Trump what he believed Lewis’s legacy would be, and the president ranted about the civil rights icon refusing to attend his inauguration in 2017.

“I don’t know John Lewis,” Trump said. “He chose not to come to my inauguration.”

Trump then wouldn’t say if he found Lewis’s story impressive, before once again griping about the inauguration.

“He didn’t come to my inauguration,” Trump complained. “He didn’t come to my State of the Union speeches. And that’s okay, that’s his right. And again, nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have.”

“It’s so shameful,” Chalian commented after the clip had ended. “But it is also classic Donald Trump. It’s a level of narcissism, I mean, it’s just all about him. I mean, let’s be clear, Donald Trump may not know how John Lewis is going to be remembered, but I think the rest of us do. He’s going to be remembered as a civil rights icon in this country.”

“What an incredible baby,” said host John Berman. “And it’s not just narcissism, it’s petulance. The way he kept on saying, oh, you know, he didn’t come to my inauguration, didn’t come to my inauguration.”

Watch the video below.


