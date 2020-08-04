‘Incredible baby’ Trump shredded by CNN host for attacks on the late John Lewis

Trump then wouldn’t say if he found Lewis’s story impressive, before once again griping about the inauguration.
“He didn’t come to my inauguration,” Trump complained. “He didn’t come to my State of the Union speeches. And that’s okay, that’s his right. And again, nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have.”
“It’s so shameful,” Chalian commented after the clip had ended. “But it is also classic Donald Trump. It’s a level of narcissism, I mean, it’s just all about him. I mean, let’s be clear, Donald Trump may not know how John Lewis is going to be remembered, but I think the rest of us do. He’s going to be remembered as a civil rights icon in this country.”
“What an incredible baby,” said host John Berman. “And it’s not just narcissism, it’s petulance. The way he kept on saying, oh, you know, he didn’t come to my inauguration, didn’t come to my inauguration.”
Enjoy good journalism?
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
A pair of Arizona residents who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 are now imploring their friends to not make the same mistake they did when they refused to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
In an interview with CNN, Debi and Michael Patterson told reporter Omar Jimenez that they laughed off public health recommendations about protecting themselves against the disease.
"It was almost like a joke in our group of friends," Debi Patterson explained.
"Did you wear a mask?" Jimenez asked.
"Nope," she replied.
"Did you hang out with your friends as normal?" he asked, to which she nodded her head.
MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance revealed how President Donald Trump's lawyers accidentally set off a bombshell revelation.
The president's attorneys argued last week that a grand jury subpoena targeting the president's accountants was overbroad and politically motivated, but Manhattan district attorney’s office revealed Trump may be under investigation for possible bank and insurance fraud.
"It's important to know the posture of the case," Vance said. "This is Cy Vance going to the court and saying the president has no claims that have any merit, you need to dismiss this second amended complaint that he's filed. He's tried repeatedly to file claims that would survive court challenge and failed, and Vance says go ahead and dismiss this complaint, it's time for us to enforce our subpoena and get the [accounting firm] Mazars document."