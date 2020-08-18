Quantcast
Independent Senator blasts Marco Rubio for ‘not reading the same report’ about Trump’s campaign collusion with Russia

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) (Photo: Screen capture)

It’s clear to Sen. Angus King (I-ME) that Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) doesn’t know what he’s talking about when it comes to the Senate Intelligence Committee report concluding that President Donald Trump coordinated with Russia on his campaign.

Rubio announced Tuesday that his committee found “no evidence of ‘collusion,’” a fact that King calls outright false.

“I don’t agree with that statement,” King began. “I don’t know whether Marco Rubio read the same report I did, but for an example, you touched on this. At the time that Paul Manafort was the campaign chair, there’s a documented meeting with Konstantin Kilimnik, now we know a Russian intelligence agent, where he handed over detailed polling data, internal polling data. Here’s one of the problems, those of us in the political business understand when you hear the word polling data, it means more than who is up, who is down, and whether Hillary is ahead by two points or Donald Trump by five points. Detailed internal polling data is a road map of the campaign. It’s a blueprint.”

He explained that those details about where Trump was faltering, what demographics Trump needed and where he could use help were all outlined in the polling information handed over to the Russians by the campaign chair.

“That’s about as clear a coordination, if you will,” said King. “It was an invitation to the Russians. ‘Here’s how you can help us.’ Again, I disagree with Marco Rubio’s statement. I just think the facts speak for themselves. And you were talking about Roger Stone’s role. There’s a telling moment in the report where Rick Gates, who was Manafort’s assistant, was in the car, in the car with Donald Trump on the way to LaGuardia. He remembers it in detail. Trump is on the phone with Roger Stone, and he turns at the end of the conversation to Gates and says, ‘There will be more coming from WikiLeaks.’ Well, that’s a pretty clear indication that candidate Trump via Roger Stone knew what was going on.”

King went on to say that Rubio’s characiterization is off and that it’s clear cooperation, but it may not be a conspiracy.

“I don’t care what you call it, but the reality is that there were these multiple contacts that are detailed in this 1,000-page report that make it clear that the government — that the Trump campaign was involved in coordinating in some way, shape or form with the Russians,” King closed.

See the video below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

close-image