Quantcast
Connect with us

Internal documents confirm Trump’s Post Office changes are fouling up delivery

Published

2 hours ago

on

Newly revealed documents show that changes imposed by President Donald Trump’s postmaster general have resulted in delivery delays — and wind up costing more than the system they were aimed at reforming.

Trump donor Louis DeJoy, newly installed to oversee the U.S. Postal Service, has ordered operational changes to cut overtime in a bid to save on cost overruns, but postal workers say the reorganization has only made things worse, reported Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is on the ground costing more in manpower and man-hours than it is saving,” Kimberly Karol, president of the Iowa Postal Workers Union.

Mail carriers are now required to leave on their routes first thing in the morning, with only packages and letters that were sorted the night before, according to one internal memo obtained by Reuters.

“One aspect of these changes that may be difficult for employees is that — temporarily — we may see mail left behind or mail on the workroom floor or docks,” says one July 10 memo.

DeJoy has said he wants to eliminate 64 million working hours nationwide to reduce personnel costs, according to another memo, but Karol said the Trump donor’s changes are actually less efficient because mail carriers are now forced to double back to pick up a second batch of mail later in the day.

“We have a system in place that has served them for 200 years,” she said. “That system isn’t broken.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Postal Service reportedly showed a net loss of $2.2 billion in the last quarter, but many of the constitutionally mandated service’s financial troubles are related to a 2006 law requiring it to prefund 75 years of retiree health benefits over a 10-year period, which cost more than $100 billion.

Democrats and others have raised concerns about DeJoy, who has a stake between $30.1 million and $75.3 million in USPS competitors or contractors.

The disruptions have also raised concerns that DeJoy, who has donated $2.7 million to Trump and other Republicans since the 2017 inauguration, is trying to undermine confidence in the service he oversees to limit mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ve got the customer looking and saying, ‘Is the Postal Service reliable, and now am I going to vote by mail?’” said Scott Adams, president of American Postal Worker Union Local 458 in Maine.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Mark Meadows is Donald Trump’s worst chief of staff — which is really saying something

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

The White House chief of staff is one of the most powerful jobs in a presidential administration. According to Chris Whipple, author of "The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency," the "responsibilities of the chief of staff are both managerial and advisory and can include the following duties":

Select key White House staff and supervise them;Structure the White House staff system;Control the flow of people into the Oval Office;Manage the flow of information;Protect the interests of the president;Negotiate with Congress, other members of the executive branch and extra-governmental political groups to implement the president's agenda; andAdvise the president on various issues, including telling the president what they do not want to hear.

One would expect that such a job would require someone with managerial experience and a knowledge of government functions, as well as the trust of the president and other powerful political players. It's obviously a tough, demanding position.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s attempt to paint Kamala Harris as a ‘nasty’ leftist is likely to flop – and could easily backfire: analysis

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may find it difficult to land his attacks on Joe Biden's newly announced running mate.

The president instantly attacked Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as “nasty,” “horrible” and “disrespectful,” after Biden announced her as his running mate, while a campaign ad warned she would pull the former vice president to the left -- but there's little evidence those tactics will work, reported Reuters.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted earlier just before the announcement showed Harris is actually more popular with Republicans than Biden, with 21 percent of GOP voters having a favorable view of her, compared to 13 percent for her running mate

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Real winner’: Internet destroys Trump for congratulating racist QAnon conspiracy theorist

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump Wednesday morning congratulated a QAnon conspiracy theorist who has racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic beliefs for winning her Republican Congressional primary. Marjorie Taylor Greene is now the GOP's candidate to face Democrat Kevin van Ausdal in November.

"Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent. Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up - a real WINNER!" Trump tweeted.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image