Internet explodes watching Trump reduced to ‘global laughingstock’ in ‘soul-crushing’ interview

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan interviewed President Donald Trump and it did not go well for the president. The internet is ablaze with astonishment over how the Australian journalist decimated Trump, as the clip below demonstrates.

“We’re going to look at some of these charts,” Trump, who is sitting in a very low chair, says to Swan.

“I’d like to,” Swan replies.

Trump is fumbling with color printouts of charts that look like they were made for an elementary school class.

Rather than admit Americans are dying at a rate of one every minute, Trump tries to convince Swan to “go by the cases,” meaning, to look at how many people are dying as a percentage of how many people are infected.

Swan, without hesitation, says, “I’m talking about death as a percentage of population – that’s where the U.S. is really bad.”

Trump is reduced to babbling.

Republican turned Libertarian Congressman Justin Amash weighed in, calling it, “like an episode of Veep but real.”

Watch the clip, which has been viewed nearly 14 million times in 8 and a half hours.

Here’s what some are saying:

