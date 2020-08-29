Internet piles on Ivanka after Trump sister calls her ‘mini-Donald’ in leaked audio
Late Friday night Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump leaked more audio from a phone call with her aunt Maryanne Trump Barry, where she made critical comments about Donald Trump’s children, singling out Eric as a “moron” but really saving her ire for Ivanka, adding that the president is “besotted” with her.
In the clips, which were aired on MSNBC Barry is heard saying, “Meanwhile, Eric’s become the moron publicly. Ivanka gives a sh*t. She’s all about her.”
With Mary Trump replying, “Yeah, she’s a mini-Donald,” Barry responded: “She’s a mini-Donald, but yet he’s besotted with her. He always has been. She’s always been his favorite.”
Needless to say, the internet was all over more Trump family squabbling, including the first daughter being exposed by her aunt.
You can read some responses below:
— Trump'sPissingMeOff 🌊😘👠🦸♀️.❣️TriggeringMagats (@RetiredMaybe) August 29, 2020
Years ago I read an interview with a former business partner who described Ivanaka as "Hannibal Lecter in Jimmy Choos".
— David (@mmasoccerfan) August 29, 2020
It’s going to be an awkward Thanksgiving after Trump loses.
— Tim Jubinville 🌊 (@JubinvilleTim) August 29, 2020
According to Donald’s sister Judge Barry Ivanka is a mini Donald. She didn’t mean it be a compliment.
— Irene Sousa (@IreneSousa7) August 29, 2020
MORE FROM THE MARY TRUMP FILES:@EricTrump, “is the moron of the family.”@IvankaTrump, “gives a shit, she is all about her. She’s a mini donald.”
Family.
Adorable. pic.twitter.com/fkFIKcmXtl
— NEWSNOTES (@ReportsDaNews) August 29, 2020
LMAO, @JoyAnnReid is playing the Maryanne trump Barry tapes, and they're HILARIOUS!!!
— Eric's become the moron publicly
— Ivanka gives a shit…she's a mini-Donald
— trump: "he's as tight as a duck's ass"
Oh, the tea being spilled!🤣
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 28, 2020
@IvankaTrump is worse because people assume she is a better human.
— elaine de (@lanie_f18) August 29, 2020
Does that make Jared a mini Melania?
— Jeffrey Bane (@JeffreyBane) August 29, 2020
True statement. Ivanka’s makeup is just better.
— BidenHarris2020 💙 (@MaryPat_79) August 29, 2020
Funny when family confirms what we can see..
— Jesus Is Not A Republican (@LeftneckJesus) August 29, 2020
Anyone else feel totally grossed out when she said “he’s besotted with Ivanka”??
🤮🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/rA1y94hKJv
— 💧 Mყ Hαʅσ Bɾσƙҽ 🌈🇪🇺🌊🌱⭐️✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿😷😷😷 (@AB_Owl) August 29, 2020
So how much professional help does Ivanka need?
— RealThunderHaven (@Trippshot_AE) August 29, 2020
