Internet piles on Ivanka after Trump sister calls her ‘mini-Donald’ in leaked audio

Late Friday night Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump leaked more audio from a phone call with her aunt Maryanne Trump Barry, where she made critical comments about Donald Trump’s children, singling out Eric as a “moron” but really saving her ire for Ivanka, adding that the president is “besotted” with her.

In the clips, which were aired on MSNBC Barry is heard saying, “Meanwhile, Eric’s become the moron publicly. Ivanka gives a sh*t. She’s all about her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With Mary Trump replying, “Yeah, she’s a mini-Donald,” Barry responded: “She’s a mini-Donald, but yet he’s besotted with her. He always has been. She’s always been his favorite.”

Needless to say, the internet was all over more Trump family squabbling, including the first daughter being exposed by her aunt.

You can read some responses below:

Years ago I read an interview with a former business partner who described Ivanaka as "Hannibal Lecter in Jimmy Choos". — David (@mmasoccerfan) August 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s going to be an awkward Thanksgiving after Trump loses. — Tim Jubinville 🌊 (@JubinvilleTim) August 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Donald’s sister Judge Barry Ivanka is a mini Donald. She didn’t mean it be a compliment. — Irene Sousa (@IreneSousa7) August 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE FROM THE MARY TRUMP FILES:@EricTrump, “is the moron of the family.”@IvankaTrump, “gives a shit, she is all about her. She’s a mini donald.” Family. Adorable. pic.twitter.com/fkFIKcmXtl — NEWSNOTES (@ReportsDaNews) August 29, 2020

LMAO, @JoyAnnReid is playing the Maryanne trump Barry tapes, and they're HILARIOUS!!! — Eric's become the moron publicly

— Ivanka gives a shit…she's a mini-Donald

— trump: "he's as tight as a duck's ass" Oh, the tea being spilled!🤣 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@IvankaTrump is worse because people assume she is a better human. — elaine de (@lanie_f18) August 29, 2020

Does that make Jared a mini Melania? — Jeffrey Bane (@JeffreyBane) August 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

True statement. Ivanka’s makeup is just better. — BidenHarris2020 💙 (@MaryPat_79) August 29, 2020

Funny when family confirms what we can see.. — Jesus Is Not A Republican (@LeftneckJesus) August 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone else feel totally grossed out when she said “he’s besotted with Ivanka”??

🤮🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/rA1y94hKJv — 💧 Mყ Hαʅσ Bɾσƙҽ 🌈🇪🇺🌊🌱⭐️✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿😷😷😷 (@AB_Owl) August 29, 2020

So how much professional help does Ivanka need? — RealThunderHaven (@Trippshot_AE) August 29, 2020