Internet stunned after ‘lunatic’ Trump boasts he’s saving America from ‘total anarchy and madness’

In a speech before the Council for National Policy on Friday, Donald Trump admitted that he “embarrassed himself” at the Republican National Convention in 2016 where he claimed “I alone” can fix America’s problems, saying it made him sound “egotistical.”

That didn’t stop him from also claiming, “I am the only thing standing between the American dream and total anarchy, madness and chaos.”

The internet was quick to point out that he seems to be the source of most of the aforementioned chaos in the country, with one Twitter user wondering if the president was “medicated.”

Does he know he's currently the President? — Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) August 20, 2020

He speaks like he’s heavily medicated ! — Joe SH (@joey7421) August 21, 2020

says the personification of anarchy, madness, chaos and cruelty — gnarlygale (@gnarlygale) August 21, 2020

Boy is this lunatic ever completely full of himself, shows you how important it is to vote for Biden, we need sanity back in the White House! @realDonaldTrump #AmericasGreatestMistake #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace — James Russell Carroll (@JamesRussellCa3) August 21, 2020

Trump's idea of total anarchy is minorities living in the suburbs. — Wallace Ritchie (@WallaceRitchie) August 21, 2020

He is the express highway to anarchy, madness, and chaos. — JRehling (@JRehling) August 21, 2020

There was no anarchy, madness or chaos until captain chaos himself became president. Once he's gone it will go away too. — Ally Gordon (@A_Gordon_29) August 21, 2020

I feel really sorry for the people clapping. Unbelievable ignorance. — joymoji (@joymoji) August 21, 2020

Bahahaha You are the chaos Mr President and we are tired of it. — Drea Thorn (@drea_thorn) August 21, 2020

No one will be spared……..they will be terminated. Christ, this really is the Death Star. — I am a real human in Brooklyn (@Brooklynwatch) August 21, 2020

What is up with his face holy shit he is orange and not his usual orange — Slick 🇺🇸 🇵🇦 (@slick_tpa011893) August 21, 2020

Because that’s what it is. Trumps unfiltered stream of consciousness. The only difference is improv occasionally makes sense. — Ollie (@olliek76) August 21, 2020

It's like an arsonist standing outside a building with a can of gasoline and matches saying I'm the only person between me and this building going up in flames. He's kind of right . . . — 617to416 (@617to416) August 21, 2020

"The anarchy is one of my creation, that's why I'm confident only I can save you", he continued. — Swami Bhut Jolokia (@SwamiTweeteth) August 21, 2020

“anarchy, madness and chaos” is America right now. — Wortzusammensetzungen (@Leupp) August 21, 2020

