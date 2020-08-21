Internet stunned after ‘lunatic’ Trump boasts he’s saving America from ‘total anarchy and madness’
In a speech before the Council for National Policy on Friday, Donald Trump admitted that he “embarrassed himself” at the Republican National Convention in 2016 where he claimed “I alone” can fix America’s problems, saying it made him sound “egotistical.”
That didn’t stop him from also claiming, “I am the only thing standing between the American dream and total anarchy, madness and chaos.”
You can watch video of that here:
The internet was quick to point out that he seems to be the source of most of the aforementioned chaos in the country, with one Twitter user wondering if the president was “medicated.”
You can see a sampling below:
Does he know he's currently the President?
— Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) August 20, 2020
He speaks like he’s heavily medicated !
— Joe SH (@joey7421) August 21, 2020
says the personification of anarchy, madness, chaos and cruelty
— gnarlygale (@gnarlygale) August 21, 2020
Boy is this lunatic ever completely full of himself, shows you how important it is to vote for Biden, we need sanity back in the White House! @realDonaldTrump #AmericasGreatestMistake #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace
— James Russell Carroll (@JamesRussellCa3) August 21, 2020
Trump's idea of total anarchy is minorities living in the suburbs.
— Wallace Ritchie (@WallaceRitchie) August 21, 2020
He is the express highway to anarchy, madness, and chaos.
— JRehling (@JRehling) August 21, 2020
There was no anarchy, madness or chaos until captain chaos himself became president. Once he's gone it will go away too.
— Ally Gordon (@A_Gordon_29) August 21, 2020
I feel really sorry for the people clapping. Unbelievable ignorance.
— joymoji (@joymoji) August 21, 2020
Bahahaha You are the chaos Mr President and we are tired of it.
— Drea Thorn (@drea_thorn) August 21, 2020
No one will be spared……..they will be terminated.
Christ, this really is the Death Star.
— I am a real human in Brooklyn (@Brooklynwatch) August 21, 2020
What is up with his face holy shit he is orange and not his usual orange
— Slick 🇺🇸 🇵🇦 (@slick_tpa011893) August 21, 2020
Because that’s what it is. Trumps unfiltered stream of consciousness. The only difference is improv occasionally makes sense.
— Ollie (@olliek76) August 21, 2020
— NR_Garrett (@NR_Garrett) August 21, 2020
It's like an arsonist standing outside a building with a can of gasoline and matches saying I'm the only person between me and this building going up in flames. He's kind of right . . .
— 617to416 (@617to416) August 21, 2020
"The anarchy is one of my creation, that's why I'm confident only I can save you", he continued.
— Swami Bhut Jolokia (@SwamiTweeteth) August 21, 2020
“anarchy, madness and chaos” is America right now.
— Wortzusammensetzungen (@Leupp) August 21, 2020
You are the madness, anarchy and chaos??? What the hell you talking about??
— Kiara (@Azula163) August 21, 2020
2020 Election
‘I thought I was a Republican’: Cuban-American voters tell MSNBC Trump has scared them into voting Biden
A group of Cuban-American voters, who have traditionally been a key constituency for the Republican Party in the key swing state of Florida, told MSNBC on Friday that President Donald Trump has scared them into supporting Democratic rival Joe Biden.
In interviews with MSNBC's Ellison Barber, the three Cuban Americans said that they believed Trump had done real damage to the GOP's brand among their friends and relatives.
"If we get four more years of Trump, good luck, good luck with the future attracting younger voters," said Peter Gonzalez, a Republican voter backing Biden.
"I initially thought I was a Republican because my parents were Republicans," said Janet Hernandez, who is also backing Biden. "But my first exposure to the Republican Party was in the 2016 election and I said, 'Oh my gosh, what is this?'"
2020 Election
Republicans to make case for Trump after Democrats endorse Biden
The Republican Party is to make its case next week for four more years of President Donald Trump after his Democratic opponent Joe Biden wrapped up his party's convention with a vow to end what he called a "chapter of American darkness."
Accepting the Democratic nomination, the 77-year-old Biden said the United States was facing a "life-changing election" in November.
"The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division," the former vice president said in his acceptance speech in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump rants that he ‘embarrassed’ himself with ‘egotistical’ RNC speech
Just days before this year's Republican National Convention is set to begin, President Donald Trump spoke to the Council for National Policy on Friday, where he described his previous RNC speech in 2016 as egotistical.
During that speech, Trump proclaimed that “I alone” can fix America’s problems.
“You know, when I made that statement, I was a little embarrassed,” he told the conservative group on Friday, “because it sounds so egotistical. It’s like an egotistical statement. I was a little embarrassed.”
“But there was no other way to say it,” Trump continued. “We have to win the election. I’m the one… If we don’t win it’s all gone. Okay? It’s all gone.”