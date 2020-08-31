Quantcast
Investigation of Trump’s financials will be completed — even if Trump loses re-election: House Democrats

Published

30 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Monday, Politico reported that House Democrats are vowing in a new court filing to pursue the investigation into President Donald Trump’s financial records to its conclusions — regardless of whether he is even still president by that point.

“If an appeals court does not grant Congress access to President Donald Trump’s financial records quickly, lawmakers will ‘almost certainly’ miss their chance to review them before the end of Trump’s term, House Counsel Doug Letter argued Monday,” reported Kyle Cheney. “In a new filing with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, Letter urged the judges to resist calls to send the case back to a lower court and instead resolve the matter — which began with a subpoena in April 2019 — promptly.”

“In the filing, the House emphasizes that even if Trump loses reelection, the Oversight Committee intends to pursue its investigation of Trump’s finances to ensure that necessary anti-corruption reforms are made,” continued the report. “That passage cites a 59-page memo from House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney, who laid out the House’s legal position in Mazars. Letter cited Maloney’s memo repeatedly in arguing for the court to resolve the matter quickly.”

Earlier in the day, a three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit, with a Republican majority, ruled that the House has no power to enforce a subpoena against former White House Counsel Don McGahn into his communications with Trump during the Russia special counsel investigation — a decision that is likely to be appealed, but if enforced, would dramatically curtail the power of Congress to oversee the executive branch.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Trump health officials blowing $250 million to spin Americans on the COVID-19 pandemic

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

On Monday, Politico reported that officials at the Department of Health and Human Services are proposing a $250 million contract to reduce Americans' "despair" over the coronavirus pandemic.

"As the presidential election fast approaches, the Department of Health and Human Services is bidding out a more than $250 million contract to a communications firm as it seeks to 'defeat despair and inspire hope' about the coronavirus pandemic, according to an internal HHS document obtained by POLITICO," reported Daniel Lippman.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s healthcare too ‘shocking, sensational, inflammatory or excessively violent’ for Facebook ads: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Facebook as refused to run a political ad criticizing President Donald Trump's record on health care, according to a Democratic super-PAC.

The add shows the growing COVID-19 cases in the United States with a video of Trump saying, "we want to terminate health care."

A clip of Joe Biden saying, "c'mon man" is then interjected.

"Totally kill," Trump says as more of his comments play against Biden's rejoinder. "We almost have Obamacare gone."

The ad urges a vote for Biden.

But Josh Schwerin, the communications director for Priorities USA, said Facebook won't run the ad.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

