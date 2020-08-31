Investigation of Trump’s financials will be completed — even if Trump loses re-election: House Democrats

On Monday, Politico reported that House Democrats are vowing in a new court filing to pursue the investigation into President Donald Trump’s financial records to its conclusions — regardless of whether he is even still president by that point.

“If an appeals court does not grant Congress access to President Donald Trump’s financial records quickly, lawmakers will ‘almost certainly’ miss their chance to review them before the end of Trump’s term, House Counsel Doug Letter argued Monday,” reported Kyle Cheney. “In a new filing with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, Letter urged the judges to resist calls to send the case back to a lower court and instead resolve the matter — which began with a subpoena in April 2019 — promptly.”

“In the filing, the House emphasizes that even if Trump loses reelection, the Oversight Committee intends to pursue its investigation of Trump’s finances to ensure that necessary anti-corruption reforms are made,” continued the report. “That passage cites a 59-page memo from House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney, who laid out the House’s legal position in Mazars. Letter cited Maloney’s memo repeatedly in arguing for the court to resolve the matter quickly.”

Earlier in the day, a three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit, with a Republican majority, ruled that the House has no power to enforce a subpoena against former White House Counsel Don McGahn into his communications with Trump during the Russia special counsel investigation — a decision that is likely to be appealed, but if enforced, would dramatically curtail the power of Congress to oversee the executive branch.