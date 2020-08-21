Iowa Trump voter says she’s ‘finished’ with him after watching his ‘insane’ coronavirus briefings

An Iowa businesswoman who supported President Donald Trump in 2016 now says that she’s done with him after watching his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with The Guardian, she said that she voted for the president in 2016 primarily out of her disdain for Hillary Clinton and because she didn’t think Trump “could be that bad.”

But Trump’s regular briefings on the pandemic, which included the president musing about treating the disease by injecting disinfectants, pushed her over the edge.

“Coronavirus finished me with him,” who wished to remain anonymous for fear of alienating her customers. “It’s revealed him for what he is. He thinks of no one but himself even when people are dying. The briefings were insane.”

Even Neil Shaffer, who is in charge of the president’s campaign in Iowa’s Howard County, acknowledged to The Guardian that the president’s COVID-19 briefings did him significant damage with some voters.

“He should have left it to the experts,” Shaffer admitted. “Those daily briefings were painful because there were mixed messages. Trump’s never been a calming person to begin with, so in a time of emergency he just doesn’t come across as soothing.”

Current polling has the president ahead in Iowa by roughly two points, although in 2016 he easily won the state by nearly ten points.