‘It’s Maya Rudolph’s time to shine’: Twitter can’t wait for SNL’s portrayal of VP candidate Kamala Harris
This Tuesday, 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden announced that his running mate will be Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA). The news, although not unexpected, brought joy to fans of Saturday Night Live’s Maya Rudolph, whose comedic portrayal of Harris is a favorite.
— Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) August 11, 2020
Ms Rudolph, your country calls, we require your service.
— Susan “Wear a Mask ya Dingdong” Despres (@sedespres) August 11, 2020
Omg !!!! This is the best news since we heard it was Kamala!!! Between Maya and Sarah Cooper maybe the next 3 months won’t be so bad…
— cathy rende (@CathyRende) August 11, 2020
Omg !!!! This is the best news since we heard it was Kamala!!! Between Maya and Sarah Cooper maybe the next 3 months won’t be so bad…
— cathy rende (@CathyRende) August 11, 2020
Having Maya Rudolph play Kamala is a good enough reason to vote for Joe Biden! 😊👍
— Joe Shafer (@shaf54) August 11, 2020
maya rudolph up your fee
— E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) August 11, 2020
I am going to be here for @MayaRudolph
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) August 11, 2020
I don't know what I'm looking forward to more: the first VP debate or the string of Emmy nominations for Maya Rudolph.
— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) August 11, 2020
The way Maya Rudolph about to be booked for the rest of the year
— Xay (@hoodopulence) August 11, 2020