Kamala Harris will join Joe Biden on the Democratic Party ticket as the VP nominee to defeat Donald Trump and Mike Pence in November

Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive 2020 nominee for president, will be joined on the ticket by Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), who will serve as his running mate.
The choice of a running mate has added significance this year because of Biden’s age. He turns 78 on November 20 and would be the oldest man ever to assume the office if he defeats Trump, as polls predict.
“The vice-presidential pick this year is so much more important than it normally is because people expect Biden to only serve one term,” said David Barker, a professor of government at American University.
“And so whomever he picks as vice president is likely to be the next Democratic candidate for president in four years,” Barker said.
Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican-born father and Indian-born mother, served as a district attorney in San Francisco before becoming attorney general of California, the first woman to hold the post in the most populous US state.
She was elected to the Senate in 2016, just the second black woman elected to the body and the first woman of South Asian heritage.
Harris challenged Biden for the Democratic nomination but dropped out of the race in December 2019 and threw her support behind Biden, the former vice president and senator from Delaware, in March.
Biden and Harris clashed during an early Democratic primary debate but he appears not to hold it against her.
Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs led more than 100 prominent African-American men Monday in penning an open letter urging presidential candidate Joe Biden to choose a woman of color as his running mate.
President Donald Trump said earlier on Tuesday that some men may feel “insulted” by his Democratic rival Joe Biden’s commitment to choose a woman as his vice presidential candidate.
“He roped himself into a certain group of people,” Trump told Fox Sports Radio in an early morning phone-in interview.
“Some people would say men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine,” Trump said.
Declaring that he wants a government as diverse as the country itself, Biden committed early in his campaign, in March, that he would name a woman on the ticket.
Only two other women have been nominated vice presidential candidates — Sarah Palin by the Republican party in 2008 and Geraldine Ferraro by the Democrats in 1984 — and neither made it into the White House. No woman has won the presidency either.
In the radio interview, Trump praised his own vice president, Mike Pence, but said bluntly: “people don’t vote for the vice president, they really don’t.”
“You can pick a George Washington to be a vice president. Let’s pick up Abraham Lincoln, coming back from the dead. They just don’t seem to vote for the vice president.”
(with additional reporting from AFP)
Before Kamala Harris became Biden’s running mate, Shirley Chisholm and other Black women aimed for the White House
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, the American daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is Joe Biden’s choice for vice president. If Biden wins in November, Harris would break three centuries-old barriers to become the nation’s first female vice president, first Black vice president and first Black female vice president.
Trump ridiculed for Kamala Harris pick: ‘He’s united the Democratic party behind its ticket’
On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate for the 2020 presidential election.
MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance noted the kind words by the women who were passed over during Biden's selection process.
Allen noted that Stacey Abrams, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice.
"Trump has finally succeeded at something: He's united the Democratic Party behind its ticket," she noted.
This afternoon, @staceyabrams @ewarren @TammyforIL @KarenBassTweets and @AmbassadorRice have all tweeted strong, warm support for @KamalaHarris & @JoeBiden. Trump has finally succeeded at something: He's united the Democratic party behind its ticket. #WeveGotHerBack
Obama praises selection of Harris as running mate: ‘Biden nailed this decision’
On Tuesday, following the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, ex-President Barack Obama released a statement lauding the choice.
"Choosing a vice president is the first important decision a president makes," wrote Obama. "Joe Biden nailed this decision. By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he's underscored his own judgment and character."
"I've known Senator Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job," continued Obama. "She's spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for the folks who need a fair shake. Her own life story is one that I and so many others can see ourselves in: a story that says that no matter where you come from, what you look like, who you worship, or who you love, there's a place for you here. It's a fundamentally American perspective, one that's led us out of the hardest times before. And it's a perspective we can all rally behind right now."