'I've warned of this risk for years': US elections chief says Russia report demands immediate action

Published

6 mins ago

on

United States of America President Donald Trump shaking hands with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin. (Kremlin photo.)

On Tuesday, in response to the bipartisan Senate report detailing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Federal Election Commission chairwoman Ellen Weintraub warned that the revelations mandate action to safeguard the integrity of the vote.

Weintraub, a Democratic commissioner who has served on the FEC since 2002, has been a vocal and outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump’s disinformation on elections. She previously took the president to task for suggesting he’d be open to accepting foreign assistance again, and for pushing voter fraud conspiracy theories.


Today’s blockbuster bipartisan Senate Intel report shows we need a full govt effort to close campaign finance loopholes that can be exploited by Russia and other malign foreign actors targeting our elections. I’ve warned of this risk for years. 77 days to the election. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/eDkMnC3Cdb

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: Night two of the virtual DNC Convention features two former presidents

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Night two of the 2020 virtual Democratic National Committee Convention will feature speeches from two former presidents.

Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton are two of the speakers set to address the nation.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will speak from in front of the Statue of Liberty. Former Secretary of State John Kerry is also on the lineup.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will be given 60 seconds in a controversial decision.

2020 Election

Dem Convention panned for hyping Colin Powell while sidelining Ocasio-Cortez

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Progressives have continued to criticize the Democratic National Convention for another night of Republicans dominating the convention.

On Tuesday, the satirical publication The Onion published a hard-hitting piece headlined, "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Upgraded To Full DNC Speaking Slot After Announcing Support For Iraq War."

That joke came only hours before the DNC announced that Iraq War accomplice Colin Powell would be addressing the convention -- and would be given more time than the 60 seconds given to AOC.

