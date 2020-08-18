‘I’ve warned of this risk for years’: US elections chief says Russia report demands immediate action

On Tuesday, in response to the bipartisan Senate report detailing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Federal Election Commission chairwoman Ellen Weintraub warned that the revelations mandate action to safeguard the integrity of the vote.

Today’s blockbuster bipartisan Senate Intel report shows we need a full govt effort to close campaign finance loopholes that can be exploited by Russia and other malign foreign actors targeting our elections. I’ve warned of this risk for years. 77 days to the election. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/eDkMnC3Cdb — Ellen L 😷 Weintraub (@EllenLWeintraub) August 19, 2020

Weintraub, a Democratic commissioner who has served on the FEC since 2002, has been a vocal and outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump’s disinformation on elections. She previously took the president to task for suggesting he’d be open to accepting foreign assistance again, and for pushing voter fraud conspiracy theories.