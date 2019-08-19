Watch: Trump bluntly busted by FEC chair for pushing phony voter fraud accusations

Appearing on CNN on Monday morning, the head of the Federal Election Commission had harsh words for President Donald Trump for continuing to push election fraud accusations, saying their investigation found absolutely no evidence to back up the president’s claims.
Speaking with host John Berman, Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat who had been nominated in President George W. Bush’s administration, got right to the point.
“Facts matter,” Weintraub said of the president’s accusations that he continues to repeat at his rallies. “And people of America need to be able to believe what their leaders tell them. It is damaging to our democracy to spread information that as you yourself just described as baseless.”
“There was no rampant voter fraud in 2016 or any previous election,” she stated for the record. “People have studied this. Academics have studied this. The government has studied this. Democrats have studied this. Republicans have studied this, and no one can find any evidence of rampant voter fraud either historically or particularly in 2016.”
“I think it is damaging to our democracy to spread information like that as if there is no proof,” she asserted. “Now, if there is proof, then we really need to be taking action about that these are serious allegations. law enforcement should be involved. But, if there is no proof, these things shouldn’t be said.”
You can watch below:
