Jake Tapper slams Fox News’ ‘bizarre conspiracy theory’ to excuse Trump

On Thursday, following Rudy Giuliani’s speech at the Republican National Convention praising Trump and accusing Democrats of causing a crime wave, CNN anchor Jake Tapper tore into the rhetoric as an effort to build a counternarrative against Trump having any responsibility for racial tensions around the country.

“This is, on a national stage, Fox programming, which is why maybe people’s parents and grandparents seem scared these days,” said Tapper. “Democrats are to blame for everything. He wants to criticize Mayor de Blasio of New York. That’s fine. Plenty of New Yorkers would probably agree on that. But some of the things he said about Joe Biden are just not true. He said Joe Biden is, you know, getting rid of — disavowing his authorship of the 1984 crime bill. He has disavowed parts of it he had to support to get passed, such as mass incarceration, but he is still supporting other parts of it. He talked about whether or not the Democrats have condemned violence. Joe Biden did it just yesterday.”

“The biggest thing here is this conspiracy theory, not based in reality, where Guiliani is saying that everything was going wonderful, everybody was unifying after the death of George Floyd, then there were all these liberals conspiring and they couldn’t have it because they can’t have Donald Trump be seen as a unifier,” said Tapper. “That is not what happened at all. In fact, Donald Trump was spreading conspiracy theories and besmirching George Floyd himself on Twitter. So it is just this bizarre conspiracy theory to explain why Trump is not responsible for what happened in the Trump era.”

