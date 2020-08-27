Jake Tapper slams Fox News’ ‘bizarre conspiracy theory’ to excuse Trump
On Thursday, following Rudy Giuliani’s speech at the Republican National Convention praising Trump and accusing Democrats of causing a crime wave, CNN anchor Jake Tapper tore into the rhetoric as an effort to build a counternarrative against Trump having any responsibility for racial tensions around the country.
“This is, on a national stage, Fox programming, which is why maybe people’s parents and grandparents seem scared these days,” said Tapper. “Democrats are to blame for everything. He wants to criticize Mayor de Blasio of New York. That’s fine. Plenty of New Yorkers would probably agree on that. But some of the things he said about Joe Biden are just not true. He said Joe Biden is, you know, getting rid of — disavowing his authorship of the 1984 crime bill. He has disavowed parts of it he had to support to get passed, such as mass incarceration, but he is still supporting other parts of it. He talked about whether or not the Democrats have condemned violence. Joe Biden did it just yesterday.”
“The biggest thing here is this conspiracy theory, not based in reality, where Guiliani is saying that everything was going wonderful, everybody was unifying after the death of George Floyd, then there were all these liberals conspiring and they couldn’t have it because they can’t have Donald Trump be seen as a unifier,” said Tapper. “That is not what happened at all. In fact, Donald Trump was spreading conspiracy theories and besmirching George Floyd himself on Twitter. So it is just this bizarre conspiracy theory to explain why Trump is not responsible for what happened in the Trump era.”
Did Republican Scott Walker turn off his camera when Anderson Cooper pressed if ‘silence is complicity’?
CNN viewers were broadcast a bizarre situation on Friday when anchor Anderson Cooper was interviewing former Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI).
Cooper noted that President Donald Trump had not addressed the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.
The anchor had noted the former Wisconsin governor had said "silence is complicity" to attack Democrats, but did not seem to have the same standard for Trump.
Walker, however can be seen coming closer to his camera and appears to raise his right hand towards the camera.
His feed was then cut.
Watch Scott Walker turn off his camera and cut short a CNN interview as Anderson Cooper presses him on the absurdity of trying to blame Joe Biden for civil unrest in Trump’s America pic.twitter.com/D3Gpw7yLiq
CNN’s Sciutto busts Trump campaign official for lie about Biden supporting violence
On CNN Thursday, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tried to connect Joe Biden to looting and rioting during protests — and was immediately smacked down by anchor Jim Sciutto.
"Does the president condemn the — the use of vigilantes, in effect, to respond to these protests and violence?" said Sciutto.
"Certainly. Look, American-on-American violence is not something that anyone can support or condone, and we condemn it fully," said Murtaugh. "The police have to be allowed to do their jobs, and we've seen this over and over again in city after city run by Democrats, Joe Biden's allies, where they have sided with the rioters instead of the police and instead of law-abiding citizens—"