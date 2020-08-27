Quantcast
Jake Tapper tears into Trump for potential super-spreader COVID event

24 mins ago

CNN's Jake Tapper (screengrab)

On CNN Thursday, anchor Jake Tapper excoriated the Trump White House for ignoring social distancing guidelines for the guests to the president’s speech.

“You remember a few weeks ago when President Trump finally wore a mask, and so many people in the White House and in the health community breathed a sigh of relief,” said Tapper. “Finally, we were going to get a good example set by the president. Well, I’ve been talking to health officials across the country who are just abjectly mortified by what they’re seeing from the South Lawn, which looks like a potential super-spreader event. The Harvard Global Health Institute saying this is deeply irresponsible. It goes against all we know about keeping people safe.”

“We should expect better from our national leaders,” added Tapper. “The idea that 2,000 individuals with no mass testing, no social distancing, very few of them wearing masks, coming together, it’s really alarming. And I have to say that the idea of this happening while this pandemic is going on, and the president and the White House are trying to convince us that it isn’t, is just otherworldly. Since the Republican Convention began on Monday, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern, 3,688 Americans have died of coronavirus. Just since the Republican Convention began, we have had more losses due to this virus than were lost due to 9/11.”

Watch below:


Mitch McConnell trashed as 'turducken of evil sociopaths' for pro-Trump RNC speech

10 mins ago

August 27, 2020

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took the stage to defend President Donald Trump, and make the case to the American people for retaining the Republican Senate majority. During the speech, McConnell cast himself as the sole caretaker of "middle America" and went out of his way to trash the idea of D.C. statehood, claiming that its residents don't deserve the right to elect senators because they wouldn't vote for Republicans.

McConnell's speech quickly drew fire from social media.

Mitch McConnell just started his speech saying "I'm always looking out for middle America."

WATCH LIVE: The Lincoln Project skewers the RNC Convention — in real-time

14 mins ago

August 27, 2020

