Jared Kushner admonished by CNN host for blowing off multiple voter fraud studies with an anecdote
Appearing on CNN on Sunday Morning, White House adviser Jared Kushner was pulled up short by host Fareed Zakaria when he attempted to dismiss voluminous reports concluding massive voter fraud is a myth with an anecdote about a friend in New Jersey who received two ballots in the mail.
Noting the Trump administration’s complaints that the only way the president can lose in November is through voter fraud, host Zakaria presented Trump’s son-in-law with a list of studies that have proven it doesn’t happen.
A smirking Kushner attempted to dismiss them all by sharing an anecdote.
“I’m going to read them to you, Jared,” the host began. ” He [Trump] talked extensively about the dangers of mail-in voting and the fraud that comes from it. the first slide I’m happy to send you by email is the list of the literally dozens of studies that have been done on voter fraud, all of which have concluded there is none.”
Kushner responded by talking about his life as a “civilian” before he joined the White House before relating a claim he heard from a friend in New Jersey who once got two ballots in the mail.
The CNN host then cut in to try and explain the difference between data and an anecdote.
“That’s one example,” the CNN host pointed out. “The point is you do aggregate data. I’m sure there are ten examples pointing to the opposite. The only way you can see reality is to do aggregate studies.”
“You know that, you’re smarter..” Zakaria accused, only to be cut off.
“Are you telling me the Brennan Center thing is perfect?’ Kushner cut in.
“No. I’m telling you one in New Jersey is not reflective of aggregate data,” the CNN host explained.
“Then you could talk to my other friend in New Jersey whose son died seven years ago and he got a ballot,” Kushner replied. “I don’t have that many friends in New Jersey and I have two raising this with me. ”
2020 Election
Kellyanne Conway whines about ‘belittled’ Trump fans: ‘Every night it feels like Thanksgiving with the in-laws’
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway insisted over the weekend that President Donald Trump's poor poll numbers do not reflect the support of "hidden" voters.
Conway made the remarks while speaking to TV host Greta Van Susteren.
"I don't want anyone to interfere in our election," the president's adviser said when asked about Russian election interference. "Any foreign government, any foreign actor. And I don't want the domestic media to do it either, through some of their phony polls and through them insisting that Donald Trump can't win."
"They said that last time, they were wrong," she continued. "They shouldn't be putting their thumb on the scales. Let's let democracy flourish. Let voters make up their own mind."
2020 Election
‘I regret it’: Republican C-SPAN caller tells RNC spokesperson she won’t cast another vote for Trump
A Republican voter explained to RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington on Sunday why she no longer supports President Donald Trump because of his response to COVID-19.
During an appearance on C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, a woman from Texas named Rosie admitted that she had voted for Trump in 2016.
"I feel right now that this young lady, Elizabeth, isn't strong enough and knows enough to defend a Republican Party," the woman said. "I did vote for Mr. Trump and, afterwards, I regretted it. Because in the beginning, if she pays attention... he has done lots of mistakes."
2020 Election
Ex-RNC head drops the mic on Trump voters in epic rant: ‘You’re stupid — you’re getting played’
Former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele went off on supporters of Donald Trump on Sunday morning, saying they are "stupid" for continuing to stand by him after three and a half years.
Sitting in on a panel with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, the normally staid Steele was asked about the upcoming Republican National Convention before going on an extended -- and frequently sarcastic -- diatribe.
"Michael Steele, do you have any hope that that's what we're actually going to hear out of the Republican Convention?" host Capehart asked.
"Hell no! That ain't happening. Come on?" Steele exclaimed. "Donald Trump is speaking every night. What do you think Donald Trump is going to say every night?"