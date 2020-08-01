Jeanine Pirro praises people using ‘force’ to violate COVID rules: ‘Make up your own mind’

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro on Saturday escalated her rhetoric against public health officials and coronavirus regulations.

Pirro claimed that people “are not getting it straight.”

“It makes no sense, you are not getting it straight. It’s time to stop waiting for someone to give you the answer as to what is right and what is wrong. It’s time to make up your own mind. You are simply going to have to rely on yourself,” Pirro argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

It makes no sense, you are not getting it straight. It’s time to stop waiting for someone to give you the answer as to what is right and what is wrong…it’s time to make up your own mind. You are simply going to have to rely on yourself. #OpeningStatement pic.twitter.com/Vorflf4QrA — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 2, 2020

Pirro went on to criticize Dr. Tony Fauci.

Jeanine goes after Fauci over Hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/c8tJhkdR6i — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 2, 2020