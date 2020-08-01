Quantcast
Jeanine Pirro praises people using ‘force’ to violate COVID rules: ‘Make up your own mind’

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro on Saturday escalated her rhetoric against public health officials and coronavirus regulations.

Pirro claimed that people “are not getting it straight.”

“It makes no sense, you are not getting it straight. It’s time to stop waiting for someone to give you the answer as to what is right and what is wrong. It’s time to make up your own mind. You are simply going to have to rely on yourself,” Pirro argued.

Pirro went on to criticize Dr. Tony Fauci.

2020 Election

White House appeals to the youth vote: Disgruntled TikTok users ‘should get on the Trump train’

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

On Friday evening, President Donald Trump abruptly announced on Air Force One a controversial decision to attempt to ban TikTok in the United States.

"The popular app that has 100 million users in the U.S. has proved especially vital to many during the coronavirus pandemic as a source of entertainment, community and education," NBC News reported Saturday, based on a half-dozen interviews. "Some said that if Trump does ban the app, it could motivate many young TikTokers to vote against the president in the November election."

2020 Election

WATCH: The Lincoln Project goes after Susan Collins with hard-hitting attack on her credibility

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

The Lincoln Project is once again going after Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

The new ad is actually a Susan Collins re-election ad defending her integrity.

But the Lincoln Project modified the ad with a Seinfeld-like laugh track.

Collins is being challenged by Sara Gideon, the Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives in the November election.

Susan Collins produced a campaign video of “Real Mainers” but was caught actually casting old staff and Maine GOP officials?

That sounds like an episode of pic.twitter.com/gORZVFufFt

2020 Election

Trump campaign keeps holding campaign events — with ‘varying levels of safety precautions’: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign is continuing to hold in-person events, even after his controversial Tulsa rally was blamed by many as potentially having caused the death of Herman Cain.

"Last weekend alone, as part of the Trump campaign's '100 Days Out Weekend,' the Trump team held at least 70 events ranging from veteran outreach to voter registration drives from Mohave County, Arizona, to Madison, Maine, according to the Republican Party's public schedule," ABC News reported Saturday.

