‘Jim Acosta is a fake reporter!’ Trump angrily denies reports that he ‘still doesn’t get’ coronavirus threat

CNN’s Jim Acosta must have struck a nerve with President Donald Trump.

Trump angrily denied Acosta’s reporting that some members of the president’s coronavirus task force were alarmed that Trump kept trying to change the subject during Tuesday’s meeting about the deadly pandemic, and sources familiar with the White House meeting feared he still doesn’t understand the gravity of the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He still doesn’t get it,” the source said. “He does not get it.”

As some members of the task force tried to stress the dire nature of the situation to the president during the meeting, the source said Trump repeatedly attempted to change the subject. “He starts talking about something else,” the source said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 5, 2020

Trump angrily lashed out a short time later.

“CNN has no sources on the Task Force,” Trump tweeted. “Their ‘sources’ are made up, pure fiction! Jim Acosta is a Fake reporter!”

ADVERTISEMENT

.@CNN has no sources on the Task Force. Their “sources” are made up, pure fiction! Jim Acosta is a Fake reporter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2020

Trump has previously slurred Acosta as a “rude, terrible person” and “fake news.”