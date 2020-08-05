Quantcast
‘Jim Acosta is a fake reporter!’ Trump angrily denies reports that he ‘still doesn’t get’ coronavirus threat

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN’s Jim Acosta must have struck a nerve with President Donald Trump.

Trump angrily denied Acosta’s reporting that some members of the president’s coronavirus task force were alarmed that Trump kept trying to change the subject during Tuesday’s meeting about the deadly pandemic, and sources familiar with the White House meeting feared he still doesn’t understand the gravity of the situation.

“He still doesn’t get it,” the source said. “He does not get it.”

Trump angrily lashed out a short time later.

“CNN has no sources on the Task Force,” Trump tweeted. “Their ‘sources’ are made up, pure fiction! Jim Acosta is a Fake reporter!”

Trump has previously slurred Acosta as a “rude, terrible person” and “fake news.”

