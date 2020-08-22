Jim Clyburn destroys Trump’s plan to send law enforcement to polling sites with a brutal fact check

On MSNBC Saturday, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) tore into President Donald Trump for his threat to send law enforcement to intimidate voters at polling places.

“The fact of the matter is, he cannot do a thing to these sheriff departments,” said Clyburn. “These sheriffs are not crazy. Many of them are on the ballots themselves. They are not going to participate in his charade. He cannot order the Richland County Sheriff, that I know very well, to do anything. Those people know who elects them. They are responsible to the people of those counties and they’re not going to be listening to this president who seems to be beyond the pale.”

Watch below: