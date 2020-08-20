WATCH: Trump threatens to send law enforcement to polling places during Fox News interview
President Donald Trump phoned into Fox News on Thursday as he attempted counterprogramming during the Democratic National Convention that other networks were covering.
Fox personality Sean Hannity asked if Trump would have poll watchers.
“We’re going to have everything,” Trump replied.
“We’re going to sheriffs and we’re going to have law enforcement and we’re going to have hopefully U.S. Attorneys and we’re going to have everybody, and attorney generals (sic),” Trump argued.
For decades, Republicans were banned from such actions after being caught intimidating voters.
“After more than three decades, Republicans are free of a federal court consent decree that sharply limited the Republican National Committee’s ability to challenge voters’ qualifications and target the kind of fraud President Donald Trump has alleged affected the 2016 presidential race,” Politico reported in 2018.
“The decree, which dated to 1982, arose from a Democratic National Committee lawsuit charging the RNC with seeking to discourage African-Americans from voting through targeted mailings warning about penalties for violating election laws and by posting armed, off-duty law enforcement officers at the polls in minority neighborhoods,” Politico explained.
Trump says that on election day he's going to send law enforcement to polling locations pic.twitter.com/OpaYvUBY8P
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 21, 2020
2020 Election
WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden’s most important speech ever given during his decades in public service
Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden makes the most important speech of his long political career on Thursday as he accepts the party's nomination to take on Republican Donald Trump in an election taking place under the grim shadow of an unprecedented health and economic crisis.
"Donald Trump is not responsible for COVID-19 -- but he does bear full responsibility for the failed national response," Biden said ahead of his live television speech wrapping up the Democratic convention.
"We've got to hold him accountable this November," the 77-year-old former vice president and long-time senator from Delaware said in a tweet.
2020 Election
Democrats gather at drive-ins to watch Joe Biden’s DNC speech during coronavirus pandemic
Former Vice President Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic Party presidential nomination during a Thursday night speech.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention will be virtual and without a balloon drop.
To gather together while social distancing, Democrats are gathering at drive-in movie theaters across the country.
Here are some of the pictures shared on Twitter:
Drive-in DNC watch party beginning shortly in Rankin. Complete coverage of Joe Biden’s acceptance speech tonight on 11 at 11 @WPXI pic.twitter.com/KLFodS96qI
2020 Election
Trump shouts he stands for ‘LAW AND ORDER’ — on the same day Steve Bannon was arrested by the feds on a yacht
President Donald Trump on Thursday attempted to brand himself as the "law and order" candidate for president.
Shortly after his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, pleaded not guilty to violating federal law in a scheme to defraud Trump supporters, the president attempted to cast former Vice President Joe Biden as the candidate who "allows crime."
"I STAND FOR LAW AND ORDER AND I TOOK ACTION!" Trump tweeted in all caps. "I want safety & security, Joe allows CRIME!"
With yet another arrest of somebody from Trump's inner circle, it may be more difficult for Trump to claim he is the law and order candidate.