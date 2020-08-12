Quantcast
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver uplifting speeches in first joint appearance – and slam ‘whining’ and ‘failed’ Trump (video)

Published

2 hours ago

on

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris walked out on stage literally in lockstep, their legs moving in sync. The former vice president appeared in a Wilmington, Delaware high school, both wearing masks, Biden graciously urging Harris to walk in front of him as he approached the podium.

“I knew we were in a battle of the soul of the nation,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said as he delivered a positive, motivating speech. “That’s why I decided to run. I’m proud now to have Senator Harris at my side in that battle.”

Biden announced on Tuesday he chose Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate.

“America is crying out for leadership,” Harris said minutes later. “Yet we have a president who is more concerned about himself than the people who elected him.”

Biden did not shy away from knocking President Donald Trump. “Whining is what Donald Trump does best,” he said.

Biden knocked Trump on the economy – and on his work ethic.

Harris slammed Trump’s egotism.

And his “failed” government:

Both in their speeches mentioned today is the 3-year anniversary of the horrific Charlottesville “Unite the Right” white supremacist and neo-Nazi march, during which an anti-racism activist, 32-year old Heather Heyer, was murdered.


