Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver uplifting speeches in first joint appearance – and slam ‘whining’ and ‘failed’ Trump (video)
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris walked out on stage literally in lockstep, their legs moving in sync. The former vice president appeared in a Wilmington, Delaware high school, both wearing masks, Biden graciously urging Harris to walk in front of him as he approached the podium.
“I knew we were in a battle of the soul of the nation,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said as he delivered a positive, motivating speech. “That’s why I decided to run. I’m proud now to have Senator Harris at my side in that battle.”
Biden announced on Tuesday he chose Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate.
“America is crying out for leadership,” Harris said minutes later. “Yet we have a president who is more concerned about himself than the people who elected him.”
.@JoeBiden: “My fellow Americans, let me introduce to you for the first time your next Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris.”@KamalaHarris: “Thank you, Joe…I am incredibly honored by this responsibility and I am ready to get to work.” pic.twitter.com/dSgbqSDFQg
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 12, 2020
Biden did not shy away from knocking President Donald Trump. “Whining is what Donald Trump does best,” he said.
Biden: “Whining is what Donald Trump does best, better than any president in history. Is it any surprise he has a problem with strong women?” pic.twitter.com/PwiH9wcTrn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2020
Biden knocked Trump on the economy – and on his work ethic.
Biden: Trump is on pace to leave office with the worst jobs record of any modern president, and yet he spends his weekends golfing pic.twitter.com/x4re0MjzSP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2020
Harris slammed Trump’s egotism.
Kamala Harris: “America is crying out for leadership. Yet we have a president who is more concerned about himself than the people who elected him.” pic.twitter.com/ksX0xAhU89
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 12, 2020
And his “failed” government:
Kamala Harris: We don’t have to accept the failed government of Donald Trump and Mike Pence. In just 83 days, we have a chance to choose a better future for our country pic.twitter.com/pzGoyJvuNj
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 12, 2020
Both in their speeches mentioned today is the 3-year anniversary of the horrific Charlottesville “Unite the Right” white supremacist and neo-Nazi march, during which an anti-racism activist, 32-year old Heather Heyer, was murdered.
