‘Just insane’: Trump slammed by ex-GOP lawmaker for latest attempt to disrupt the election

Appearing on CNN on Sunday morning, an exasperated former GOP lawmaker took Donald Trump to task for floating the idea of postponing the election in November — calling the mere idea of it “insane.”

Speaking with host John King, ex-Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) was asked by the host about the president’s tweet and a recent press conference where he mentioned moving the lection after previously saying he might not accept the results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Are you among the Republicans who think he’s joking, he’s just losing and he’s pouting, or do you believe that this president is seriously trying to undermine the integrity of the election in a way that if he loses, he might say ‘I don’t accept?” host King asked.

“Well, first of all, I think that it is important to know that for any Republican it is very difficult to disagree,” she began. “It is not the most comfortable place to disagree with the president but delaying an election is — it’s just insane. The power doesn’t lie with him, it lies with Congress and also the states are doing some things to make sure that they get their elections in order.”

“This is not Haiti. this is not some other third world country that can’t get their elections in order and Utah has done a good job, they ironed out the kinks, they worked hard to get all mail-in voting,” she continued. “So I just — to delay an election and to actually go out and say it is going to be — it is going to be fraudulent, it is not going to work. I think that the president should really work on just getting the economy back in order.”

“I mean, he could actually do a good job for himself and set a good message saying I’m going to focus on the things that Americans need right now instead of saying this is already going to be corrupt and it is not going to work,” she added before admonishing the president with, “Do the job you’re supposed to do, don’t worry about the election.”

Watch below: