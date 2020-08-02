‘Just insane’: Trump slammed by ex-GOP lawmaker for latest attempt to disrupt the election
Appearing on CNN on Sunday morning, an exasperated former GOP lawmaker took Donald Trump to task for floating the idea of postponing the election in November — calling the mere idea of it “insane.”
Speaking with host John King, ex-Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) was asked by the host about the president’s tweet and a recent press conference where he mentioned moving the lection after previously saying he might not accept the results.
“Are you among the Republicans who think he’s joking, he’s just losing and he’s pouting, or do you believe that this president is seriously trying to undermine the integrity of the election in a way that if he loses, he might say ‘I don’t accept?” host King asked.
“Well, first of all, I think that it is important to know that for any Republican it is very difficult to disagree,” she began. “It is not the most comfortable place to disagree with the president but delaying an election is — it’s just insane. The power doesn’t lie with him, it lies with Congress and also the states are doing some things to make sure that they get their elections in order.”
“This is not Haiti. this is not some other third world country that can’t get their elections in order and Utah has done a good job, they ironed out the kinks, they worked hard to get all mail-in voting,” she continued. “So I just — to delay an election and to actually go out and say it is going to be — it is going to be fraudulent, it is not going to work. I think that the president should really work on just getting the economy back in order.”
“I mean, he could actually do a good job for himself and set a good message saying I’m going to focus on the things that Americans need right now instead of saying this is already going to be corrupt and it is not going to work,” she added before admonishing the president with, “Do the job you’re supposed to do, don’t worry about the election.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘Just insane’: Trump slammed by ex-GOP lawmaker for latest attempt to disrupt the election
Appearing on CNN on Sunday morning, an exasperated former GOP lawmaker took Donald Trump to task for floating the idea of postponing the election in November -- calling the mere idea of it "insane."
Speaking with host John King, ex-Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) was asked by the host about the president's tweet and a recent press conference where he mentioned moving the lection after previously saying he might not accept the results.
"Are you among the Republicans who think he's joking, he's just losing and he's pouting, or do you believe that this president is seriously trying to undermine the integrity of the election in a way that if he loses, he might say 'I don't accept?" host King asked.
2020 Election
Trump is losing a key battleground state because voters aren’t buying his Biden smears: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's chances of holding onto Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes are quickly slipping from his grasp because his attacks on presumptive opponent Joe Biden are falling on the deaf ears of voters.
The report notes that Pennsylvania was key to the president's 2016 election when he became the first Republican presidential nominee to carry the state since 1988.
This time around the same people who carried him to victory -- voters 65 and older and those who live in the suburbs -- are deserting him droves because he can't get them to buy into his attacks on Biden and he has the baggage of three and a half years of failures including the coronavirus health crisis and a faltering economy weighing him down.
2020 Election
In a rare move, Republicans tell President Trump ‘no’
In a rare moment in the Trump era, several Texas Republicans pushed back against President Donald Trump on Thursday when he floated in a tweet the idea of delaying the presidential election in November. The president does not have the legal authority to move Election Day; that power resides with Congress.
Trump's tweet came just 16 minutes after the U.S. Commerce Department released data showing the nation's gross domestic product had fallen 33% in the second quarter of 2020. In it, he said, "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???!"